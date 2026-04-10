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Streetcars

Friday Video: RIP, The D.C. Streetcar

Advocates are mourning the loss of the D.C. streetcar ... but they'e not entirely sad to see it die.
12:02 AM EDT on April 10, 2026
Friday Video: RIP, The D.C. Streetcar
Photo: Still from Cities of Lions

The streetcars stopped running in our nation’s capital just over a week ago, after barely a decade in service. But it’s not too early for a post-mortem report on one of America’s most fraught transit projects … and maybe a victory lap?

Check out this deep dive from Cities of Lions, which offers the most thorough recap we’ve seen of Washington, D.C’s doomed attempt to add a whole new mode of transit — and why even some urbanists say it wasn’t worth saving. It’s a well-researched object lesson from the Obama era of streetcar build-outs, with some fun jokes and Futurama clips thrown in for good measure.

Stay tuned for lion masks, Godfather memes, and a Tears for Fears ukulele cover (oh my!) Watch it below or on YouTube.

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Friday Video | Public Transportation | Safety | Streetcars | Washington DC

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