Friday’s Headlines Are Over ICE

- The Trump administration is considering banning states from using federal funding to provide free transportation to migrants, as part of a broader U.S. DOT package that would also prohibit speed cameras in Washington. D.C. and ban fare-free buses. (Politico)
- Some cities are ditching their Flock license-plate readers over fears that ICE could use them for immigration crackdowns without local officials' knowledge or consent. (NPR)
- Congress treats transportation and housing costs as separate problems, even though they're related, and the funding should be tied together. (The Hill)
- Elon Musk claims that Tesla's Cybercab production line in Texas is now churning out vehicles (Jalopnik). In related news, Uber is spending $100 million on chargers for electric robotaxis (Axios).
- Oregon Republicans ended a brief walkout that denied Democrats a quorum in the state legislature to move a transportation funding referendum from November to May. The bill is now scheduled for a vote today (Capital Chronicle). Oregon's crisis bears lessons about accountability for the rest of the nation, according to Transportation for America.
- Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and other San Antonio leaders are pushing VIA to explore fare-free rides, but the agency says doing so could jeopardize two bus rapid transit projects. (Report)
- San Diego is considering reducing speed limits in many parts of the city, such as near schools and along bike lanes. (10 News)
- Miami is drafting a Vision Zero policy. (Today)
- Philadelphia is improperly installing 99 percent of its speed humps, either reducing their effectiveness or damaging cars. (WHYY)
- Removing lanes on I-94 through St. Paul is under consideration. (Pioneer Press)
- The Charlotte city council wants to delay plans to build new express lanes on I-77. (WFAE)
- A Connecticut commuter rail line could switch back to diesel from electric locomotives to save money. (Trains)
- Republicans say they believe in local control, but in Utah they're meddling in cities' transportation decisions. (KUER)
- Veo pulled its shared e-scooters from Columbus streets this winter despite the Ohio city's stated desire that they be available all year. (Underground)
- What's it like to drive a New Orleans streetcar during Carnival? (Times-Picayune)
Special Features
Friday’s Headlines Are Over ICE
Traffic safety and transportation funding continue to get tangled up in immigration enforcement under Trump.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Talking Headways Podcast: Women Changing Cities
Chris and Melissa Bruntlett on their new book and the mobility of care work and the unpaid labor that undergirds the economy.
Thursday’s Headlines Walk Hard
Where you live probably has a lot to do with how much you walk.
When The Suburbs Want To Opt Out of Funding Regional Transit
A messy transit funding fight in Dallas may have reached a pause — but some advocates fear the détente won't hold.
Proposed E-Bike Legislation That Includes Mandatory License Plates Panned by California Safety Advocates
"I think everyone agrees there's a safety issue with motorized bikes and modified e-bikes being treated as bicycles, but based on early reviews this legislation won't solve those problems."
Wednesday’s Headlines Have Consequences
The Trump administration's actions on climate change have consequences for future generations. Industries might not like what they get in return.