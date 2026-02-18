- The Trump administration's reversal on the "endangerment finding" threatens to undo more than 50 years of environmental progress (New York Magazine). Abandoning it will lead to more pollution, more deaths, poorer health, fewer jobs, higher prices, legal chaos and further loss of U.S. prestige, according to a former EPA official in the Obama administration (Forbes). It could also backfire on the auto industry, opening the door for more lawsuits and a patchwork of state regulations (Grist).
- Transit agencies want more control over their technology and to become less reliant on outside vendors. (Fast Company)
- A Bloomberg video explains that U.S. transit agencies are overpaying for highly customized buses from a shrinking number of manufacturers.
- Most of the website Curbed's 20 years' worth of articles on transportation, architecture, real estate and similar topics have vanished off the internet. (Architect's Newspaper)
- Bay Area Rapid Transit's new faregates are generating an extra $10 million of revenue annually. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- The chair of Denver's Regional Transportation District believes a multi-billion-dollar rail expansion voters approved in 2004 will never be built. (Colorado Public Radio)
- A Florida bill would ban local governments from enacting any policies that would result in fewer carbon emissions, such as road diets. (CleanTechnica)
- Detroit transit riders are often forced to wait outside in the cold for a late bus or streetcar. (Outlier Media)
- One member of Idaho's Valley Regional Transit is trying to derail a proposal for public votes on new funding mechanisms. (Boise State Public Radio)
- Say this three times fast: The Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl parade may have set a ridership record for Sound Transit. (KOMO)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Have Consequences
The Trump administration's actions on climate change have consequences for future generations. Industries might not like what they get in return.
