Monday’s Headlines Slow Down

- Speeding drivers cause a third of fatal crashes in the U.S. There are effective tools to slow them down, though, such as automated cameras that serve as a deterrent, road diets that narrow car lanes and even simply lowering the speed limit. Such measures are surprisingly popular among the public, too. (CityLab)
- In a surprising move, Marc Molinaro is stepping down as head of the Federal Transit Administration to run for New York's state legislature. (NY Times)
- The popular Ford F-150 is a prime example of car bloat, have gained as much as 3,000 pounds over the years, depending on the model. (Jalopnik)
- Helicopter parents aren't stopping their kids from riding bikes; our streets are no longer designed with children in mind. (Urban Cycling Institute)
- Dallas' Regional Transportation Council gave Dallas Area Rapid Transit $180 million so that DART can give back sales tax money to member cities in hopes that they don't leave the partnership. (KERA)
- Angry Beltline rail supporters turned out to a MARTA board meeting to accuse the transit agency of secretly killing a streetcar extension. (Rough Draft)
- A Boston city council member wants to put new restrictions on e-bikes and mopeds, including banning their use by delivery drivers. (Herald)
- Cincinnati is planning a road diet for Gilbert Avenue. (Business Journal; paywall)
- Central Oklahoma's transit authority is rebranding itself as it mulls new connections between Oklahoma City, Norman and Edmond. (The Oklahoman)
- With better planning, Honolulu could go from car-dependent to an active travel paradise. (Planetizen)
- One Charlotte man says the city's refusal to build a sidewalk in his neighborhood has led to multiple crashes and at least one death. (WSOC)
- Great Britain is planning a high-speed rail loop that would connect nine cities in Northern England, Scotland and Ireland. (The B1M)
- Developers are planning a new, environmentally friendly city near Sydney. (Dezeen)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Slow Down
Cities have proven measures they can put into place to slow down speeding drivers and save lives.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
The New Uber-Backed Car Insurance ‘Reform’ Push Is Actually A War On Crash Victims
New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to limit payouts to crash victims under the guise of "affordability" and bogus claims about "staged crashes."
Friday Video: Why Micromobility Sucks in So Many American Cities (But Not In Others)
And what we can do about it.
Friday’s Headlines Are Full of Hot Air
They done done it, as we say in the South: The Trump administration's official policy now is that climate change poses no threat to human health.
Talking Headways Podcast: Concrete Doesn’t Spend Money, People Do
Dr. Lawrence Frank shows how the decisions we make about the built environment are a symbol of why the world is so f'd up. A very special edition of Talking Headways.
Why Does Trump Wants To Punish Cities For Free Buses?
Hint: it's probably not to make anyone's transportation network better!
Thursday’s Headlines Come Together
A large coalition is urging Congress to protect funding for active transportation.