Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
E-bikes

Op-Ed: Is N.J.-Style Bikelash Coming For Your State Next?

"If a doctor treated every patient with chest pain by amputating a limb, we would call it medical malpractice. When legislators do the policy equivalent, it deserves the same label."

12:01 AM EST on February 4, 2026

This e-moto is not an e-bike. A New Jersey law, though, would subject them both to harsh new laws.

|Photo: Jasper Garratt, CC

E-bike safety advocates like myself have long warned about “bikelash”: the predictable backlash that occurs when policymakers misdiagnose the e-moto problem as an e-bike problem. The recently enacted — and extraordinarily restrictive — New Jersey law is a textbook example of bikelash unleashed. It is also a case study in legislative malpractice.

The law was reportedly triggered by the tragic death of a 13-year-old riding what was described as an “e-bike” in a collision with a truck in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. In response, the New Jersey Legislature sprang into action — discarding the widely adopted three-class e-bike framework used by most states and replacing it with one of the most restrictive regimes in the country.

Graphic: Tamobyke

Under the hastily enacted law, New Jersey now effectively treats all e-bikes as motorcycles. It imposes a minimum riding age of 15 and requires licensing and registration. If actually enforced, the law will inevitably discourage lawful e-bike use, push riders back into cars, and increase congestion, pollution, and — perversely — traffic fatalities.

Before other states rush to follow New Jersey down this path, it is worth recalling a basic principle from medicine: "diagnose before prescribing." Shouldn’t legislators first determine what vehicles are actually involved in serious crashes before wielding a legislative sledgehammer?

Here is what the New Jersey Legislature would have discovered had it done even minimal investigative work.

The crash that started this mess

Through a public-records request to the Scotch Plains Police Department, I obtained a photograph of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

It was not an e-bike.

Multiple AI tools narrowed the vehicle to a small set of possibilities, with the Ebox V2 emerging as the leading candidate. I contacted the manufacturer directly, and the company confirmed in writing that the vehicle was indeed an Ebox V2.

According to the manufacturer’s own specifications, the Ebox V2 is a 2-kilowatt electric motocross bike capable of speeds of at least 32 mph — before any unlocking or modification. That is more than twice the motor power allowed for throttle e-bikes and far above legal e-bike speed limits.

In short, it is not an e-bike. It is what we — and bike industry group PeopleForBikes, which has spearheaded the adoption of the three-class system — call an e-moto. It is not street-legal in New Jersey or in most states.

This distinction matters.

Most states already have ample laws on the books that, if enforced, would remove illegal e-motos from public streets and school campuses. Enforcing those existing laws should be the first priority. Doing so would be the most meaningful tribute to the 13-year-old who lost his life riding an illegal e-moto — not mislabeling the problem and punishing lawful e-bike users instead.

Legal malpractice

Of course, e-bike laws should not be immune from scrutiny.

As the New Jersey episode illustrates, manufacturers and retailers who market electric motorcycles as “e-bikes” are killing the golden goose. In counts I have conducted at more than two dozen schools in the San Francisco Bay Area, the vast majority of throttle-equipped devices cross the legal line from e-bike to e-moto — findings echoed in a recent Mineta Transportation Institute study commissioned by the California Legislature and reported in the New York Times Magazine.

Law enforcement officers across the country report difficulty distinguishing lawful e-bikes from illegal e-motos. (No, simply bolting pedals onto an electric motorcycle does not magically convert it into an e-bike.) To facilitate enforcement, a serious, fact-based discussion about treating throttle-only devices as motorcycles may well be warranted. That is a conversation worth having.

What New Jersey has done, however, goes far beyond that. Its law sweeps in pedal-assist e-bikes, eliminates the three-class framework altogether, and imposes motorcycle-style restrictions across the board — all based on a fundamentally flawed diagnosis.

If a doctor treated every patient with chest pain by amputating a limb, we would call it medical malpractice. When legislators do the policy equivalent, it deserves the same label.

Let’s hope New Jersey reconsiders its approach — and that other states resist the temptation to commit the same kind of legislative malpractice.

Bob Mittelstaedt

Longtime resident of Marin County and (mostly) retired trial attorney in San Francisco, with decades of jogging, hiking and biking on Mt. Tam.  Found a second life with eMTB and eRoad bikes.  Member of the MMWD Community Advisory Committee on E-Bikes.   Member of Marin County Coalition Against Human Trafficking; Discovery Master and Settlement Judge for Marin Superior Court; past board member of Lawyers for Civil Rights Under the Law and San Francisco Bar Association.  Volunteer ambassador for One Tam. Peace Corps Volunteer, Micronesia.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Promoted ArchivesGovernment Organizations

Forget Free Buses: NYC Should Instead Seek ‘Audacious’ Subway Expansion

The same billion-dollar outlay that Mayor Mamdani hopes to allocate for fare-free buses should be spent instead on rewriting the subway map.

February 4, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Weaponized Headlines

The Trump administration's authoritarianism extends to transportation.

February 3, 2026
Bike Advocacy

Commentary: US DOT’s Misguided War on Bikeways

"European genes do not produce some kind of innate affinity for human-powered mobility — [and] people on any continent will use bike infrastructure if it is safe."

February 3, 2026
Winter

Shoveling a Snowy Sidewalk Is An Act of Resistance

Shoveling a sidewalk in winter is always a critical act of community care — but in an era of government assault on civil liberties, it's also an act of resistance.

February 2, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are for Alex Pretti

Cyclists banded together in cities across the country to honor the ICE victim.

February 2, 2026
Low Traffic Neighborhoods

Friday Video: Should We Stop Calling Them ‘Low-Traffic Neighborhoods’?

Is it time for London's game-changing urban design concept to get a rebrand?

January 30, 2026
See all posts