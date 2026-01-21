- Many young people can't afford to buy a house or a car, while older Americans are giving up the keys as they age in place. Yet most housing is still being built in car-centric areas rather than walkable neighborhoods with transit access. (Realtor)
- As Maine becomes the latest state to mull a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers (Maine Public Radio), a new study found that variable pricing set by algorithms can sometimes create inefficiencies (Cities Today).
- Donald Appleyard's 1981 book "Livable Streets" has been updated by his son, Bruce, and rereleased. (Planetizen)
- Boosted by almost 20 years of expansion, Seattle's Sound Transit has the fastest-growing ridership of any U.S. city. Future growth, though, is imperiled by rising construction costs and the unlikelihood of grants from the Trump administration. (CityLab)
- The Urbanist argues that Sound Transit should not cut a Bellevue light rail extension because it has the potential to transform the area.
- The Colorado DOT's plan to remake Federal Boulevard includes bus lanes along most, but not all, of the busy corridor. (Denver Post)
- Honolulu is finding out that electrifying a city bus fleet is more complicated than it might seem. (Forbes)
- Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy halfway succeeded on fixing transit, "even if it kills me." (NJ.com)
- The News-Express (paywall) mapped out the most dangerous intersections in San Antonio.
- Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in Las Vegas after reportedly punching and choking an Uber driver. (ABC News)
- Sacramento chicken finger enthusiasts are raising Cain because the city could block a drive-through restaurant near a future light rail line. (CBS News)
Today's Headlines
You Can’t Afford Wednesday’s Headlines
Americans want to live in walkable areas near transit, but not enough housing is being built there, driving prices out of reach for many and forcing them into a car-dependent lifestyle.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Survey: Most Americans Are Open To Ditching Their Cars
Automakers have spent a century and countless trillions of dollars making car-dependent living the American norm. But U.S. resident still aren't sold, a new survey suggests.
NYC Warns Delivery Apps to Follow New Worker Protection Laws
The Mamdani Administration sent letters to over 60 delivery app companies, warning they must comply with new regulations.
What the ‘Abundance’ Agenda Could Mean For Equitable Transportation
Could Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson's buzzword usher in an era of bountiful transportation options, or just more highways?
Tuesday’s Headlines Weigh Perception and Reality
It may be driven largely by the media — car crashes are too common to make the news — but a feeling that transit isn't safe is hurting ridership.
Monday’s Headlines Wonder About E-Bikes’ Future
E-bike sales surged in 2020 and 2021 but have been flat ever since.
Friday Video: How ‘Car Brain’ Warps the Way We See the World
How can we fix the brains distorted by car culture?