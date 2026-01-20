- Federal Transit Administrator Marcus Molinaro visited Charlotte and rode the Blue Line on Friday in the aftermath of a light rail stabbing death that drew national attention (WCNC). Statistically, riding transit is 10 times safer than driving, but people who have a choice are not going to ride it if they don't feel safe (Fast Company).
- A bipartisan bill was introduced in Congress to cut red tape on transit-oriented development. (Utah Policy)
- The New York Times profiled Mike Flynn, New York City's new transportation commissioner who Mayor Zohran Mamdani charged with making buses faster.
- Atlanta recently opened complete streets projects on Ponce de Leon Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard near the Beltline walking and biking trail. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- LGBTQ residents want San Antonio to stand up to the state and federal governments rather than replace a rainbow crosswalk in the city's Pride District with rainbow sidewalks. (KSAT)
- Fraud claims could threaten funding for a rural transit program thousands of Minnesotans rely on to get to medical appointments. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- Expect another partisan fight over transit funding in the Pennsylvania legislature this year. (WITF)
- Traffic deaths in North Dakota fell for the second year in a row since the state passed a new seatbelt law in 2023. (North Forks Herald)
- Montreal has long been North America's bike-friendliest city, but it may not maintain that status under new mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada. (Momentum)
- Ho Chi Minh City has plans to add five metro lines in the next five years. (VN Express)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Weigh Perception and Reality
It may be driven largely by the media — car crashes are too common to make the news — but a feeling that transit isn't safe is hurting ridership.
