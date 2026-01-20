Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Weigh Perception and Reality

It may be driven largely by the media — car crashes are too common to make the news — but a feeling that transit isn't safe is hurting ridership.

12:01 AM EST on January 20, 2026

A stabbing on Charlotte’s Blue Line last year helped fuel the public’s belief that transit is unsafe.

|Jacob G.
  • Federal Transit Administrator Marcus Molinaro visited Charlotte and rode the Blue Line on Friday in the aftermath of a light rail stabbing death that drew national attention (WCNC). Statistically, riding transit is 10 times safer than driving, but people who have a choice are not going to ride it if they don't feel safe (Fast Company).
  • A bipartisan bill was introduced in Congress to cut red tape on transit-oriented development. (Utah Policy)
  • The New York Times profiled Mike Flynn, New York City's new transportation commissioner who Mayor Zohran Mamdani charged with making buses faster.
  • Atlanta recently opened complete streets projects on Ponce de Leon Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard near the Beltline walking and biking trail. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • LGBTQ residents want San Antonio to stand up to the state and federal governments rather than replace a rainbow crosswalk in the city's Pride District with rainbow sidewalks. (KSAT)
  • Fraud claims could threaten funding for a rural transit program thousands of Minnesotans rely on to get to medical appointments. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
  • Expect another partisan fight over transit funding in the Pennsylvania legislature this year. (WITF)
  • Traffic deaths in North Dakota fell for the second year in a row since the state passed a new seatbelt law in 2023. (North Forks Herald)
  • Montreal has long been North America's bike-friendliest city, but it may not maintain that status under new mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada. (Momentum)
  • Ho Chi Minh City has plans to add five metro lines in the next five years. (VN Express)

Read More:

