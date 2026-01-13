Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Need Exercise

Every hour in a car increases the risk of obesity by 6 percent, while walking a kilometer lowers it 5 percent.

12:01 AM EST on January 13, 2026

A busy crosswalk in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

|Josh Naramore
  • Sitting in cars all day puts people at risk of obesity, and electric vehicles aren't any better in that respect, according to University of California research. Meanwhile, living in a walkable community has major health benefits.
  • The U.S. DOT awarded $1 billion in grants for more than 500 road safety projects, but has removed equity and environmental justice from the criteria. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • A top California state senator wants to streamline the process for building high-speed rail. (Politico Pro)
  • Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting driverless Waymo taxis in San Francisco. (Washington Post)
  • Overall crashes in Charlotte fell last year, but they caused more injuries and deaths. (WCNC)
  • Traffic deaths in Las Vegas also fell last year, but remain 60 percent higher than they were 15 years ago. (Nevada Current)
  • The new head of a regional planning agency for San Antonio says the metro area needs a pipeline of transit projects that can compete for federal funding. (Express-News)
  • Seattle's Sound Transit is ahead of schedule on the Crosslake light rail project. (The Urbanist)
  • A Phoenix area city is adding sidewalks and bike lanes to Kyrene Road. (Arizona Republic)
  • A wrong-way driver in Phoenix hit an electric pole and shut down part of a Valley Metro light rail line for hours. (KTAR)
  • Northern European cities like Paris and Copenhagen dominate Quartz's list of the 10 best cities for biking.

