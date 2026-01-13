- Sitting in cars all day puts people at risk of obesity, and electric vehicles aren't any better in that respect, according to University of California research. Meanwhile, living in a walkable community has major health benefits.
- The U.S. DOT awarded $1 billion in grants for more than 500 road safety projects, but has removed equity and environmental justice from the criteria. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A top California state senator wants to streamline the process for building high-speed rail. (Politico Pro)
- Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting driverless Waymo taxis in San Francisco. (Washington Post)
- Overall crashes in Charlotte fell last year, but they caused more injuries and deaths. (WCNC)
- Traffic deaths in Las Vegas also fell last year, but remain 60 percent higher than they were 15 years ago. (Nevada Current)
- The new head of a regional planning agency for San Antonio says the metro area needs a pipeline of transit projects that can compete for federal funding. (Express-News)
- Seattle's Sound Transit is ahead of schedule on the Crosslake light rail project. (The Urbanist)
- A Phoenix area city is adding sidewalks and bike lanes to Kyrene Road. (Arizona Republic)
- A wrong-way driver in Phoenix hit an electric pole and shut down part of a Valley Metro light rail line for hours. (KTAR)
- Northern European cities like Paris and Copenhagen dominate Quartz's list of the 10 best cities for biking.
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Need Exercise
Every hour in a car increases the risk of obesity by 6 percent, while walking a kilometer lowers it 5 percent.
