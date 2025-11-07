Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: The Utopia of London’s Low-Traffic Neighborhoods

Streetsfilms follows an urban planner around the “low-traffic neighborhood” of St. Peter’s in the London borough of Islington.

12:03 AM EST on November 7, 2025

You can breathe easy in a low-traffic neighborhood, like this one in London.

|Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

The Old Smoke looks brand new.

“Low-traffic neighborhoods,” as the Brits call them, deploy low-cost interventions to steer traffic away from certain streets to make space for pedestrians and cyclists. 

In this week’s Friday video,UN-award-winning Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr.’s travels around leafy Londonwith urban planner Solomon Green-Eames. Their sunny jaunt should inspire deep envy in every New York urbanist.

The key to these neighborhoods, which have no exact equivalent in America’s biggest city, are “modal filters” that divert car traffic while allowing bicycles and pedestrians to roll and walk freely. Green-Eames shows off two types: The first employs bollards to physically block automobiles, and the second uses cameras that allow certain cars and buses to pass through without paying a fine.

These interventions should depress every American urban planner because they are so easy to implement. You just need to drive a few bollards into the street or put up a few cameras. You do not need to completely reimagine a street network to make it safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Is there anything like this in Gotham? Paseo Park in Jackson Heights comes to mind, followed (distantly) by 31st Avenue in Astoria, Berry Street in Williamsburg, portions of Battery Park City and Roosevelt Island, and Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village. There are have been murmurs about Avenue B in Alphabet City, too. And that’s about it. By contrast, low-traffic neighborhoods are sufficiently ubiquitous in London that nobody seems to know their exact number. We should open a London bureau!

Watch the video below:

J.K. Trotter

Before joining Streetsblog in late 2025, J.K. Trotter covered media and politics at Gawker and edited investigations at Business Insider. He studied philosophy at St. John’s College and lives in Queens.

Read More:

