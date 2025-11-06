Thursday’s Headlines Won Big

- Charlotte voters approved a transportation referendum on Tuesday to fund roads, bike lanes, sidewalks, buses and rail (WFAE). And in New York City Zohran Mamdani, who promised fare-free buses, won the mayor's race (CBS News).
- Federal Transit Administration head Marc Molinaro wrote an op-ed for the New York Daily News assailing Mamdani's bus policy.
- Expect the nationwide shortage of bus drivers to get worse, as the Trump administration has banned people lacking permanent U.S. residency from holding commercial drivers' licenses. (KPCW)
- A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can't withhold transportation funding from states that don't cooperate on enforcing immigration laws. (Politico)
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy accused Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA of being dangerous and mismanaged. (Axios)
- Waymo is expanding its robotaxi businesses into Las Vegas, San Diego and Detroit. (CNet)
- Electrifying Southern California trains would allow Metrolink to reduce travel times, increase frequency and better integrate with high-speed rail and the Brightline. (The Urban Condition)
- The Florida DOT's removal of a Sunrunner bus-only lane may have violated state law. (Florida Politics)
- The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority installed new fare gates with contactless payment. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Portugal and Spain have agreed to build high-speed rail between Lisbon and Madrid by 2034. (Euronews)
- Medellin's Metrocable has helped lift the former home of Pablo Escobar's drug cartel out of crime and poverty. (NextCity)
