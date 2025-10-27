Monday’s Headlines Dust Off Duffy

- Let's check in with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy: Now he's threatening to pull $160 million in funding from California because it issues commercial driver's licenses to noncitizens (L.A. Times). He's also accusing Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA of mismanagement (Fox 29) and feuding with Elon Musk as he seeks to fold NASA into the USDOT (The New Republic) — a proposal that prompted the SpaceX CEO to use a homophobic GIF (The Advocate) because everyone is 12 now.
- Benjamin Schneider looks at ways to reduce subway construction and operating costs. (The Urban Condition)
- Electric truckmaker Rivian introduced a costumizable e-bike (Velo) and is selling Amazon thousands of quad-bike delivery vehicles (Tech Crunch).
- Uber is offering its drivers $4,000 to switch to EVs. (The Verge)
- A new California law allows denser housing near transit lines, so instead of fighting development, NIMBYs are now fighting bus lanes as a proxy for development. (CalMatters)
- Chicago Policy Review argues for following New York City's lead and implementing congestion pricing.
- Florida's Brightline train has killed at least 185 people since opening in 2017, mostly at its at-grade crossings. (The Atlantic; paywall)
- Pedestrian deaths in Denver are up 50 percent this year. (CBS News)
- A Wisconsin state representative is trying to ban fare-free bus rides. (Urban Milwaukee)
- The Silver Line in Dallas is now open and offering free rides through Nov. 8. (Axios)
- The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation approved $53 million to study a rail extension. (Civil Beat)
- Eye on Annapolis thinks Maryland and North Carolina should adopt California's strict traffic laws.
- It's easier to joke about spandex-clad cyclists than it is to solve the serious safety problems caused by car dominance. (MinnPost)
- Portland is programming traffic signals at busy intersections to give bike buses longer walk cycles. (BikePortland)
- The Trump administration is trying to force Europe to accept the United States' lower vehicle safety and environmental standards. (T&E)
- China is testing the world's fastest bullet train, which can hit 280 miles per hour. (CleanTechnica)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Dust Off Duffy
The transportation secretary has been busy beefing with California, SEPTA and Elon Musk.
