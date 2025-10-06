Monday’s Headlines Get Schooled

- With a shortage of bus drivers nationwide, some school districts are turning to vans or rideshare services to transport kids. Those methods are less reliable and less safe than old-fashioned school buses, though. (Stateline)
- The U.S. transit agencies that have escaped a post-pandemic death spiral are those that successfully brought back riders with more efficient service, reined in rising labor costs and found new sources of revenue. (Planetizen)
- About a third of Americans do not have access to a reliable personal vehicle, and the Natural Resources Defense Council mapped out where they live.
- Money from a 1 percent sales tax referendum may not go as far as the Charlotte Area Transit System is promising. (Ledger)
- The Trump administration continues to target Democratic cities, "pausing" a $2.1 billion grant for Chicago's Red Line extension. (NBC News)
- A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can't withhold $34 million in subway terrorism security funding from New York. (Center Square)
- After watering down a $4 billion transportation funding package, Oregon Republicans now want to put it up for a popular vote. (KATU)
- Oregon cyclists filed a complaint after police pulled over about 20 riders participating in a Critical Mass event. (BikePortland)
- Pittsburgh installed speed tables on Southern Avenue. (Post-Gazette)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an agreement with Uber and Lyft granting their drivers the right to form a union. (Politico)
- Boston is testing new "Zebra barriers" to replace plastic flexpoles on bike lanes. (Axios)
- Bologna is under attack from Italy's conservative government for lowering speed limits to 30 kilometers per hour. (CityLab)
- The UK government is adding transit to a midcentury housing development, recognizing that it's too reliant on cars. (BBC)
- Retail sales in central Madrid rose nearly 10% when the city closed the area to cars. (Fortune)
A shortage of bus drivers has left some school districts and parents struggling to get their kids to class.
