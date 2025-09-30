- U.S. transit agencies are paying up to three times what cities in other countries pay for buses, thanks to "buy American" rules, a lack of competition among domestic manufacturers and a penchant for ordering custom features. This makes it harder to replace outdated or polluting models. (CityLab)
- Transit officials talked about the challenges of handling multi-billion-dollar projects like the Hudson River tunnel at an American Public Transportation Association conference. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Things can be close together, or you can move at high speeds, but not both. (Transportist)
- Social media is encouraging kids to engage in the deadly practice of "subway surfing," where people dance or do tricks on top of moving trains. (New York Times)
- Some Charlotte officials are worried that the recent light rail stabbing could hurt a transportation tax referendum's odds of passing. (Queen City News)
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit approved a plan to avoid service cuts and layoffs. (Union Progress)
- The Atlanta Beltline launched a fund to support locally owned businesses along the rapidly gentrifying trail. (Saporta Report)
- Chatham County, Georgia is fighting a legal battle to undo the state legislature's overhaul of the board governing the Savannah area's transit agency. (The Current)
- Traces of Eugene, Oregon's streetcar system remain, if you look closely enough. (Register-Guard)
- The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency quickly disabled an app allowing drivers to avoid parking enforcement. (7 News)
- New Yorkers are tired of selfie-takers blocking the sidewalk. (NY Post)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Pay Through the Nose
Why does a bus cost Cincinnati $937,000, while Singapore spends $333,000? David Zipper has the answer.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
More Transit Means Safer Streets
Promoting transit isn't just a social good. It's also a tool to achieve Vision Zero.
DATA: Not Paying Fines? Keep Speeding, Says New York City
It's yet another case of "anything goes" for drivers in Adams's New York.
Newsom Names GM CEO Mary Barra as Villain in Fight with Feds over Air Quality
Car company executives make good rhetorical foils. But they can't be held responsible for the state's shortcomings.
Monday’s Headlines Go on Offense
The "defensive driving" they teach in driver's ed has now turned into "defensive walking," and one car website has had it with victim-blaming.
States Have More Power Than They Think to Fund Sustainable Transportation
As the Trump administration claws back money for sustainable modes, states have a big opportunity to fill the gap.
Advocates: Congress Must Stop Trump From Illegally Holding Back Sustainable Transportation Funds
Congress has a chance to restore order, seize back their power of the purse, and stop Trump from "pocket-rescinding" hundreds of millions for good transportation projects.