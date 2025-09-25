- The Trump administration is eliminating grants for transportation projects it deems "hostile" to cars, such as intersection improvements in Boston, where federal officials prefer to keep the "current auto-centric configuration" rather than one that would "impede vehicle capacity and speed." (Governing) The latest round of clawbacks is even more brazenly anti-walking and biking than before (Streetsblog USA).
- The U.S. DOT is also defunding programs that help small and minority-owned businesses compete for federal contracts. (Politico)
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration delayed plans to implement new rules including measures in vehicle safety ratings that protect pedestrians from car crashes. (Jalopnik)
- Crashes involving bikes are down in D.C., but safe biking infrastructure is still distributed unequally. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposed budget includes a $10 hike for vehicle registration fees, but at least one alderman would rather cut $4 million for the streetcar. (WISN)
- North Carolina Republicans want to bring back the death penalty in response to the recent fatal light rail stabbing in Charlotte. (WXII)
- The St. Louis MetroLink is scrapping plans for a new rail line and pivoting to bus rapid transit instead. (KSDK)
- Ridership on the Twin Cities' Gold Line has fallen short of projections, but those who do use it are grateful it was built. (KSTP)
- Montgomery County, Maryland is adding more than 200 cameras to catch drivers who speed or run red lights. (The MoCo Show)
- After crusading against bike lanes, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is now turning his ire toward municipal speed cameras. (Toronto Star; paywall)
- Lime is funding 930 new e-bike parking bays in London. (Zag Daily)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Take Off the Mask
From a transportation perspective, the Trump administration is no longer pretending it's interested in anyone other than motorists.
