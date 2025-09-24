Wednesday’s Headlines Get Ready for War

- For half a century transit has been a proxy for urban-rural culture wars, writes transit consultant Jarret Walker. The result has been that transit is kept alive, but with few significant expansions. Contrary to many claims, technology will never render transit obsolete, and if transit fails then everyone will pay the price. (CityLab)
- The Senate confirmed President Trump's nominees to head the Federal Highway Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Transportation Today)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the White House for killing federal electric vehicle tax credits, but said the state government can't afford to replace them. He also said the CEO of General Motors "sold us out" when California tried to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. (Bloomberg)
- Maryland's Purple Line, with its long delays and cost overruns, is a textbook example of how not to build transit. (Baltimore Banner)
- With a Kansas City streetcar extension nearly finished, officials are eying the historic 18th and Vine jazz district next. (KMBC)
- Michigan legislators are discussing regional transit as a budget deadline looms. (CBS News)
- Charlotte is considering expanding a private security agency's jurisdiction around light rail stations after a headline-grabbing fatal stabbing. (Queen City News)
- Miami-Dade commissioners scrapped a proposed transit fare hike before passed a $13 billion budget. (Miami Times)
- Fatal crashes in Austin are outpacing last year. (CBS Austin)
- A Nashville lawsuit filed by an Uber driver who alleges that a male passenger sexually assaulted her cuts to the heart of the company's independent contractor business model. (Tennessean)
- Richmond is responding to an uptick in red-light running by installing cameras at 10 intersections. (12 On Your Side)
- Car prices have gotten so out of control that even a multimillionaire like champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is mad enough to sue over being overcharged for a rare Maybach. (TMZ)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Get Ready for War
Rural hostility toward transit could wreck American cities, and as a result the economy as a whole, according to Jarret Walker.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Want Safer Vehicles? Amid Federal Inaction, Look to the States
Our federal regulatory framework still lacks essential technology that makes cars, SUVs, and trucks safer. So states are leading.
Our Streets Look Like War Zones — But What if They Were ‘Sites of Peacebuilding’ Instead?
A peace and conflict studies scholar weighs in on what car culture has in common with global conflicts — and why we need to confront violence on our roads if we want to end violence around the globe.
‘Treated and Streeted’: How Even a Massive Safety Net Fails Homeless People
New York City's $30-billion social safety net cannot reliably get a homeless person in psychiatric crisis out of the subway and into a hospital bed, a Streetsblog investigation has found.
There’s Good Science Behind the Human Craving for Livable Streets
It's time to understand the science of pedestrian-friendly cities. Or, why streets should be designed like gardens.
Tuesday’s Headlines Get a Pink Slip
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledges the ethical concerns of replacing human drivers with computers, but acts powerless to stop it.
How Trump’s Latest Multimodal Clawbacks Are Different — And How They Could Devastate Communities
The latest attack on multimodal transportation is more brazen and destructive than ever before — and the Trump administration is no longer hiding its disdain for walking and biking projects.