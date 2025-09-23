- If the government shuts down next week because Congress can't reach a funding agreement, the Federal Transit Administration will keep operating. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Dara Khosrowshahi predicted that human rideshare drivers could lose their jobs to fleets of robotaxis within 10 or 15 years, which even the Uber CEO acknowledged is a huge problem for society. (Business Insider)
- Philadelphia's SEPTA and Pittsburgh Regional Transit found ways to avoid fare hikes and service cuts, but 33 smaller Pennsylvania transit agencies will be hit hard by the legislature's failure to reach a deal on transit funding. (Times Leader)
- Philadelphia cyclists celebrated the reopening of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge. (WHYY)
- A San Antonio group is suing to stop two sales tax-funded bus rapid transit projects. (News 4)
- A former Charlotte city council member came out against a proposed sales tax for transportation. (WSOC)
- The L.A. Metro opened four new light rail stations as part of its A Line extension. (KTLA)
- Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell is pushing to make intersection improvements more quickly after a series of hit-and-run crashes. (News Channel 5)
- Orlando is adding 35 red-light cameras to the 45 already in operation. (WESH)
- An Austin resident is suing autonomous vehicle company Avride, claiming that one of its delivery robots crashed into his e-bike. (KXAN)
- Officials in Ulster County, New York approved a new bike and pedestrian policy. (Daily Freeman)
- The Belfast bikeshare is adding 100 e-bikes. (Irish Post)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Get a Pink Slip
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledges the ethical concerns of replacing human drivers with computers, but acts powerless to stop it.
More from Streetsblog USA
Our Streets Look Like War Zones — But What if They Were ‘Sites of Peacebuilding’ Instead?
A peace and conflict studies scholar weighs in on what car culture has in common with global conflicts — and why we need to confront violence on our roads if we want to end violence around the globe.
‘Treated and Streeted’: How Even a Massive Safety Net Fails Homeless People
New York City's $30-billion social safety net cannot reliably get a homeless person in psychiatric crisis out of the subway and into a hospital bed, a Streetsblog investigation has found.
There’s Good Science Behind the Human Craving for Livable Streets
It's time to understanding the science of pedestrian-friendly cities. Or, why streets should be designed like gardens.
How Trump’s Latest Multimodal Clawbacks Are Different — And How They Could Devastate Communities
The latest attack on multimodal transportation is more brazen and destructive than ever before — and the Trump administration is no longer hiding its disdain for walking and biking projects.
Zohran Mamdani On E-Bike Safety: Regulate App Algorithms, Not Workers
The presumptive mayor is joining the war against e-bikes ... on the side of the e-bikes.
Monday’s Headlines Wheel and Deal
Why pay $950,000 for a bus when you could pay $450,000?