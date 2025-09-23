Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Get a Pink Slip

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledges the ethical concerns of replacing human drivers with computers, but acts powerless to stop it.

12:01 AM EDT on September 23, 2025

Photo: Waltarrrr, CC|

Uber partnered with Cruise to expand its fleet of autonomous taxis to more cities.

  • If the government shuts down next week because Congress can't reach a funding agreement, the Federal Transit Administration will keep operating. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Dara Khosrowshahi predicted that human rideshare drivers could lose their jobs to fleets of robotaxis within 10 or 15 years, which even the Uber CEO acknowledged is a huge problem for society. (Business Insider)
  • Philadelphia's SEPTA and Pittsburgh Regional Transit found ways to avoid fare hikes and service cuts, but 33 smaller Pennsylvania transit agencies will be hit hard by the legislature's failure to reach a deal on transit funding. (Times Leader)
  • Philadelphia cyclists celebrated the reopening of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge. (WHYY)
  • A San Antonio group is suing to stop two sales tax-funded bus rapid transit projects. (News 4)
  • A former Charlotte city council member came out against a proposed sales tax for transportation. (WSOC)
  • The L.A. Metro opened four new light rail stations as part of its A Line extension. (KTLA)
  • Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell is pushing to make intersection improvements more quickly after a series of hit-and-run crashes. (News Channel 5)
  • Orlando is adding 35 red-light cameras to the 45 already in operation. (WESH)
  • An Austin resident is suing autonomous vehicle company Avride, claiming that one of its delivery robots crashed into his e-bike. (KXAN)
  • Officials in Ulster County, New York approved a new bike and pedestrian policy. (Daily Freeman)
  • The Belfast bikeshare is adding 100 e-bikes. (Irish Post)

Read More:

