Monday’s Headlines Wheel and Deal

- The cost of buying new transit buses would be much lower — and agencies could afford to purchase more — if so many of those orders weren't bespoke, and the federal government relaxed buy-American requirements, according to a joint study with the center-right American Enterprise Institute. (Brookings)
- Divisions on transit funding are part of what the Senate and House, and Republicans and Democrats, on a deal to keep the government running past the end of September. (Transport Topics)
- Too many transit-oriented developments are really oriented toward cars. (NextCity)
- Chicago and San Francisco's transit agencies are the next on the Trump administration's naughty list. (Reuters)
- Based on NPR's reporting, fear of crime on transit has more to do with a general unease over homelessness than actual violence.
- The sister of Decarlos Brown Jr., the man accused of killing Iryna Zarutska, told Spectrum News that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
- A vigil for Zarutska is scheduled for today. (WSOC)
- North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is using the furor over Zartuska's murder to push a $195 million public safety bill (WNCT)
- Axios took the opportunity to resurface a Charlotte cold case that has nothing in common with Zarutska's killing except that the victims were both white women.
- The Charlotte Ledger explains how a future transportation sales tax vote would boost funding for bus and microtransit service.
- Speaking of safety issues that affect far more many people, San Francisco failed miserably at achieving zero traffic deaths by 2024. But why? (Mission Local)
- The Portland city council reaffirmed its commitment to Vision Zero as traffic deaths pile up (BikePortland), and one available tool is simply to find a new contractor for red-light cameras (Oregon Public Radio).
- Mobile is breaking ground on a Complete Streets project for St. Louis Street. (WKRG)
- Pittsburgh businesses filed a lawsuit to stop bike lanes on Penn Avenue. (WTAE)
- Capital Bikeshare marked its 15th anniversary and 50 million rides. (DC News Now)
- It's probably a good sign that new e-bike models get the same kind of hype now that cars used to get. (Electrek)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Wheel and Deal
Why pay $950,000 for a bus when you could pay $450,00?
