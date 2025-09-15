- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy insists violence on public transit is an "epidemic" (The Hill) even though the New York City subway just had its safest summer in 15 years (Times). Maybe he's too busy to look up the statistics because he's so focused on going to Mars (Space). The United States of Space!
- The U.S. DOT might allow millions of dollars in unawarded grant funding from 2022 to expire at the end of the month. (Transportation for America)
- The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Uber, alleging that it discriminates against passengers with disabilities. (Reuters)
- New Urbanists explain why density and walkability are important for cities to thrive. (CNU Public Square)
- California will spend $20 billion on high-speed rail over the next 20 years, which is enough to finish the project's central section by 2033. (NBC Bay Area)
- Bike lane opponent Josh Kraft dropped out of the Boston mayor's race (WCVB) after receiving just 23 percent of the vote to incumbent Michelle Wu's 72 percent during the first round of voting (Streetsblog MASS).
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit asked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for permission to use $107 million earmarked for maintenance and repairs to stave off fare hikes and service cuts. (Tribune-Review)
- Pittsburgh is also adding speed tables to Shady Avenue, where 90 percent of drivers exceed the speed limit. (Union Progress)
- Savannah is fixing a dangerous intersection at East Randolph and President that's seen five crashes involving pedestrians in three years. (WTOC)
- Sound Transit successfully tested a floating light rail bridge along I-90. (KOMO)
- A bus-only lane on Denny Way would fix Seattle's chronically late Route 8 bus. (Seattle Times; paywall)
- New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea takes the subway to work every day. (Streetsblog NYC)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Going to M-A-R-S, Mars!
Acting NASA director Sean Duffy apparently has too much on his plate to do any research into transit safety.
