Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Friday Video

Friday Video: An ‘Oh the Urbanity’/Streetfilms Montréal Mashup

Find out why the City of a Hundred Steeples is so magnifique.

12:02 AM EDT on September 12, 2025

Photos: Clarence Eckerson Jr.|

Montréal — c’est formidable.

In this very special edition of "Friday Video," our Streetfilms colleague Clarence Eckerson is joined by Patrick Murphy of the Youtube channel “Oh the Urbanity!” for an exhilarating tour of Montreal.

As Eckerson has long advised, "Why go to Europe when best-practice streets are so much closer in Montreal?" And he's right; the so-called "City of a Hundred Steeples" really has it all.

The city's Réseau express vélo (the REV!) grows by the year. Dramatic traffic calming and daylighting make the city's neighborhoods even nicer. Designs are innovative and cool. Streets around schools are safe. And Montreal is home to so many phenomenally long open streets and public spaces.

And it's not just bikes! The city is in the midst of a transit expansion with Réseau express métropolitain (the REM!), a fully automated light rail that will be fully operational in two years. And don't forget the Montréal Métro, which runs extremely frequently — rush hour headways are just three minutes! — making it simple to get around only by biking, walking and train.

So click below to enjoy the latest from one of North America's greatest cities:

Gersh Kuntzman

Educated at the Sorbonne and the Yale School of Drama, Gersh Kuntzman is obviously not the person being described here. We're talking about tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman, who has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. Email Gersh at gersh@streetsblog.org

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Special Features

Sharing Is Caring for Friday’s Headlines

Young adults are driving less, and that may have something to do with the rise of shared micromobility devices.

September 12, 2025
Caltrans

Talking Headways Podcast: This Boat is Doing Something Amazing for Transit!

Could a simple sale of old train cars inspire a new generation of transit fans down in Lima, Peru? It's all part of a very special edition of our podcast.

September 11, 2025
SUVs

In Trade Deal With Trump, Europe Sells Out its Pedestrians

The new trade deal between the European Union and the U.S. means that pedestrians from Lisbon to Helsinki will be endangered by big, American-made trucks.

September 11, 2025
Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines Are Day Trippers

It took me so long to find out one-way streets are bad, but I found out.

September 11, 2025
President Trump's Second Term

Republicans Target D.C. Traffic Cameras and Right-on-Red Ban Amid Trump ‘Takeover’

Automated enforcement has been shown to work. But federal officials who drive everywhere don't like it. Welcome to the Trump administration's takeover.

September 10, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Are a Different Kind of Death Spiral

Transit funding cuts lead to faster climate change leads to economic catastrophe leads to more transit cuts.

September 10, 2025
See all posts