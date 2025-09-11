- The Beatles were opposed to one-way drivers back in the early 1960s. Turns out they were ahead of their time. We now know that one-way streets downtown force drivers to circle blocks while also making it less pleasant to spend time on the sidewalks where these speeding drivers pass by. (Bloomberg)
- Korean companies are halting their investment in a massive Georgia electric vehicle factory after ICE raided the facility and deported 475 workers. (Dong-A Ilbo)
- A Bellingcat investigation found that more than 40 Washington, D.C. delivery workers have been deported after traffic stops, often by masked federal agents driving unmarked vehicles.
- Almost 20 million fewer vehicles have entered Manhattan this year as a result of congestion pricing. (Reuters)
- Grist delved into the saga of California high-speed rail.
- Pittsburgh Regional Transportation is considering following SEPTA's lead by tapping into a fund for capital costs to stave off service cuts and fare hikes. (WESA)
- Two-thirds of new homes in San Diego have been built in walkable neighborhoods. (KPBS)
- The price for a bus rapid transit line in San Diego has risen by $32 million. (Express-News)
- Birmingham is pumping $14 million into transit, responding to complaints about service from the more than 10 percent of residents who don't have a car. (Birmingham Times)
- As a longtime Georgia resident, I'd bet good money against this, but Gary Fulton thinks there's a limit to how long metro Atlanta commuters are willing to sit in traffic. (The Future of Where)
- The movie and song nostalgia about the early cross-country highway Route 66 helped inspire New Urbanism. (CNU Public Square)
- This video game will show you what it's like to be a gig economy driver. (Business Insider)
Streetsblog
Thursday’s Headlines Are Day Trippers
It took me so long to find out one-way streets are bad, but I found out.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
In Trade Deal With Trump, Europe Sells Out its Pedestrians
The new trade deal between the European Union and the U.S. means that pedestrians from Lisbon to Helsinki will be endangered by big, American-made trucks.
Republicans Target D.C. Traffic Cameras and Right-on-Red Ban Amid Trump ‘Takeover’
Automated enforcement has been shown to work. But federal officials who drive everywhere don't like it. Welcome to the Trump administration's takeover.
Wednesday’s Headlines Are a Different Kind of Death Spiral
Transit funding cuts lead to faster climate change leads to economic catastrophe leads to more transit cuts.
White House Threatens Transit Cuts After Murder on N.C. Train
A top White House official signaled he'd capitalize on a recent murder on a Charlotte, N.C. train to cut funding to transit systems across the country.
Should Tuesday’s Headlines Be Worried?
Most U.S. cities are not in great shape financially, Pew reports, which could mean more transit cuts coming down the pike.
The War on … Walking and Biking?
Corporations and policymakers aren't just promoting car dependency — they're actively making it harder to walk, bike, and move in our communities. So why is it so hard to name their enemies?