Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Get Off the Cheese Wagon

Transporting K-12 students via public transit can save schools money, but there are challenges involved, like teaching children how to use the system.

12:09 AM EDT on August 27, 2025

Flickr, CC
  • Some school districts that are struggling to pay for their transportation are turning to public transit instead. It can cost $3,000 a year to transport one student by school bus, compared to $350 to ride a city bus — or nothing, if the city offers free fare to riders 18 and under. (Education Week)
  • As power gets more expensive, owners of big electric SUVs are going to experience "pain at the plug" charging the big batteries needed to move them. (Heatmap)
  • Since the Trump administration rescinded funding for reconnecting communities divided by urban highways, Transportation for America is offering grants to small- and medium-sized cities for demonstration projects.
  • Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is now open to Republicans' idea for using a fund for capital projects to fill holes in transit agencies' operating budgets, but only as part of a broader package that ensures long-term funding. (Spotlight PA)
  • Oregon legislators' special session on transportation funding starts Friday. (Capital Chronicle)
  • Chicago set a Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2026, but isn't anywhere close. Drivers killed 109 people last year. (Sun-Times)
  • Portland, Maine approved a Vision Zero plan. (News Center Maine)
  • Boise leaders and transit advocates are keeping the dream of commuter rail alive. (Idaho Statesman)
  • Albuquerque saw a massive decline is speeding where it previously installed cameras, so it's adding more. (KOAT)
  • What happened to Vancouver's promise last year to fast-track bus-only lanes? (Sun)
  • Uber's global head of mobility warned that Indiana should rapidly expand transit rather than widen roads to accommodate a rising number of privately owned vehicles. (Economic Times)
  • Vienna allows anyone to turn an on-street parking space into a parklet, as long as they promise to keep it maintained. (The Guardian)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Transit

The Fall of Philadelphia

"Cutting almost half of a transit system is not a way to make it more efficient. It more like asking whether you’d like to keep your heart or your lungs."

August 27, 2025
Transit

Doomsday For SEPTA Is Bad News For Everyone

Deep cuts to Philadelphia's transit system will have devastating impacts in the City of Brotherly Love — and other cities may be next.

August 27, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaHigh-speed rail

High Speed Rail by 2032?: CHSRA Plans for Future as Feds Pull More Money from Project

High-speed rail in the Central Valley by 2032, to the Bay by 2038, and to L.A. by...sometime...

August 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are in a Death Spiral

The worst-case scenario arrived for Philadelphia residents as draconian transit cuts took effect. Other cities could be next.

August 26, 2025
Zoning

Op-Ed: A City Is Not A Cake

There's no recipe to building a great city. So why are so many zoning and road design policies written like there is — and how can loosening standards make cities less car dependent?

August 26, 2025
Promoted ArchivesStreet Safety

STREETSBLOG ABROAD: We’ll Never Have Paris … Unless We Start Rebuilding Our City Like The French Did

Où es-tu allée, Anne Hidalgo? Notre ville tourne vers vous ses yeux solitaires.

August 25, 2025
See all posts