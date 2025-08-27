- Some school districts that are struggling to pay for their transportation are turning to public transit instead. It can cost $3,000 a year to transport one student by school bus, compared to $350 to ride a city bus — or nothing, if the city offers free fare to riders 18 and under. (Education Week)
- As power gets more expensive, owners of big electric SUVs are going to experience "pain at the plug" charging the big batteries needed to move them. (Heatmap)
- Since the Trump administration rescinded funding for reconnecting communities divided by urban highways, Transportation for America is offering grants to small- and medium-sized cities for demonstration projects.
- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is now open to Republicans' idea for using a fund for capital projects to fill holes in transit agencies' operating budgets, but only as part of a broader package that ensures long-term funding. (Spotlight PA)
- Oregon legislators' special session on transportation funding starts Friday. (Capital Chronicle)
- Chicago set a Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2026, but isn't anywhere close. Drivers killed 109 people last year. (Sun-Times)
- Portland, Maine approved a Vision Zero plan. (News Center Maine)
- Boise leaders and transit advocates are keeping the dream of commuter rail alive. (Idaho Statesman)
- Albuquerque saw a massive decline is speeding where it previously installed cameras, so it's adding more. (KOAT)
- What happened to Vancouver's promise last year to fast-track bus-only lanes? (Sun)
- Uber's global head of mobility warned that Indiana should rapidly expand transit rather than widen roads to accommodate a rising number of privately owned vehicles. (Economic Times)
- Vienna allows anyone to turn an on-street parking space into a parklet, as long as they promise to keep it maintained. (The Guardian)
Wednesday's Headlines Get Off the Cheese Wagon
Transporting K-12 students via public transit can save schools money, but there are challenges involved, like teaching children how to use the system.
