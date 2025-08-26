- The Federal Transit Administration wants to remove the cost of greenhouse gas pollution from its criteria for grant funding, calling it a "green new deal carbon scam." (Smart Cities Dive)
- One-way streets are generally more dangerous for people outside of cars. (Next City)
- Lyft is attempting to develop a self-driving shuttle to compete with Waymo, Uber and Tesla's robotaxis. (USA Today)
- Philadelphia commuters and parents were left scrambling to get to work or get their kids to school on time Monday after 20 percent transit cuts took effect (New York Times). And more cities, like Chicago, Dallas, Portland and San Francisco, could soon follow SEPTA into a "death spiral" (Washington Post). The cause of these crises, according to Jarrett Walker, appears to be simply Republicans' hatred of urban life (Human Transit).
- Michigan transit agencies are urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to include funding for transit in any deal on road funding. (Advance)
- Salt Lake City approved $44 million for parks and bike and pedestrian infrastructure. (Axios)
- The Florida DOT re-repainted the crosswalk outside an Orlando LGBTQ nightclub that was the site of a mass shooting after protesters used chalk to restore its rainbow colors (NBC News). Gainesville, Florida was set to remove a rainbow crosswalk on Monday after a U.S. DOT memo was released last week (Alachua Chronicle), while Lexington, Kentucky has no plans to obey the Trump administration's orders (WKYT).
- Charlotte residents are becoming reluctant to take transit after a high-profile assault and stabbing death. (WCNC)
- The Kansas City Star explains the new red streetcar lanes on Main Street to drivers.
- Taking your kids to the pool by bike in Washington, D.C. is a challenge. (Greater Greater Washington)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are in a Death Spiral
The worst-case scenario arrived for Philadelphia residents as draconian transit cuts took effect. Other cities could be next.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Op-Ed: A City Is Not A Cake
There's no recipe to building a great city. So why are so many zoning and road design policies written like there is — and how can loosening standards make cities less car dependent?
STREETSBLOG ABROAD: We’ll Never Have Paris … Unless We Start Rebuilding Our City Like The French Did
Où es-tu allée, Anne Hidalgo? Notre ville tourne vers vous ses yeux solitaires.
Bike Bus + Pop Up Lane = A Better Way To Get Back To School (And Advocate)
Miami residents are getting an arithmetic lesson in the power of pop-up infrastructure to multiply support for active transportation — by focusing on kids who need a safe, active way to get to school.
Monday’s Headlines Embrace all Options
E-bikes shouldn't have to share space with cars or take space away from pedal bikes. Instead, why not make cars cede more space to devices that could replace them?
How To Beat Bikelash and Unleash the Silent Majority Who Wants Livable Streets
"Bikelash" can sink a great project before it begins — even in the Netherlands. Here are eight ways to overcome it.
Friday Video: The Problem With … ‘Friday Video’?!
The urbanism YouTube sphere is thriving — but who's getting the views?