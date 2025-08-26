Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Are in a Death Spiral

The worst-case scenario arrived for Philadelphia residents as draconian transit cuts took effect. Other cities could be next.

12:05 AM EDT on August 26, 2025

Andrew Adams via Unsplash

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority implemented 20 percent bus and rail service cuts on Sunday due to lack of state funding.

  • The Federal Transit Administration wants to remove the cost of greenhouse gas pollution from its criteria for grant funding, calling it a "green new deal carbon scam." (Smart Cities Dive)
  • One-way streets are generally more dangerous for people outside of cars. (Next City)
  • Lyft is attempting to develop a self-driving shuttle to compete with Waymo, Uber and Tesla's robotaxis. (USA Today)
  • Philadelphia commuters and parents were left scrambling to get to work or get their kids to school on time Monday after 20 percent transit cuts took effect (New York Times). And more cities, like Chicago, Dallas, Portland and San Francisco, could soon follow SEPTA into a "death spiral" (Washington Post). The cause of these crises, according to Jarrett Walker, appears to be simply Republicans' hatred of urban life (Human Transit).
  • Michigan transit agencies are urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to include funding for transit in any deal on road funding. (Advance)
  • Salt Lake City approved $44 million for parks and bike and pedestrian infrastructure. (Axios)
  • The Florida DOT re-repainted the crosswalk outside an Orlando LGBTQ nightclub that was the site of a mass shooting after protesters used chalk to restore its rainbow colors (NBC News). Gainesville, Florida was set to remove a rainbow crosswalk on Monday after a U.S. DOT memo was released last week (Alachua Chronicle), while Lexington, Kentucky has no plans to obey the Trump administration's orders (WKYT).
  • Charlotte residents are becoming reluctant to take transit after a high-profile assault and stabbing death. (WCNC)
  • The Kansas City Star explains the new red streetcar lanes on Main Street to drivers.
  • Taking your kids to the pool by bike in Washington, D.C. is a challenge. (Greater Greater Washington)

