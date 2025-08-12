- The Trump administration made more than 600 changes to federal environmental websites during his first 100 days in office (NPR). And climate scientists are fighting back (CNN).
- Repealing regulations on greenhouse gas emissions won't lower the cost of fuel, as President Trump claims, but raise it. (Heatmap)
- Shared micromobility hit a record 225 million rides in North America last year, up 31 percent from 2023. (Zag Daily)
- Rep. Maxwell Frost of Orlando introduced a bipartisan bill making it cheaper to buy transit buses. (West Orlando News)
- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro once again urged Senate Republicans to pass long-term transit funding after House Democrats did it for the fifth time. (City & State)
- California officials and the Federal Railroad Administration agreed that the feds won't redistribute a $4 billion grant for high-speed rail until the issue plays out in court. (Politico)
- Electric vehicle owners won't be able to drive alone in California's HOV lanes starting next month. (Los Angeles Times)
- A new Miami zoning law incentivizes developers to build high-rises within a mile of transit stops. (Herald)
- Denver's new downtown plan calls for two-way streets with more room for cyclists and pedestrians. (Denverite)
- Seattle alt-weekly The Stranger put out a special issue about transit.
- The first double-decker bus factory in the U.S. is opening in Nevada. (Traffic Technology Today)
- Local bike shops play a key role in creating a community's bike culture. (People for Bikes)
- New Haven skateboarders are also tactical urbanists. (Next City)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Orwellian Headlines
We've always been at war with Oceania, if you believe the Department of Energy.
