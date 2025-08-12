Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Orwellian Headlines

We've always been at war with Oceania, if you believe the Department of Energy.

12:01 AM EDT on August 12, 2025

Gage Skidmore|

Secretary Chris Wright is rewriting climate change reports on the DOE website.

  • The Trump administration made more than 600 changes to federal environmental websites during his first 100 days in office (NPR). And climate scientists are fighting back (CNN).
  • Repealing regulations on greenhouse gas emissions won't lower the cost of fuel, as President Trump claims, but raise it. (Heatmap)
  • Shared micromobility hit a record 225 million rides in North America last year, up 31 percent from 2023. (Zag Daily)
  • Rep. Maxwell Frost of Orlando introduced a bipartisan bill making it cheaper to buy transit buses. (West Orlando News)
  • Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro once again urged Senate Republicans to pass long-term transit funding after House Democrats did it for the fifth time. (City & State)
  • California officials and the Federal Railroad Administration agreed that the feds won't redistribute a $4 billion grant for high-speed rail until the issue plays out in court. (Politico)
  • Electric vehicle owners won't be able to drive alone in California's HOV lanes starting next month. (Los Angeles Times)
  • A new Miami zoning law incentivizes developers to build high-rises within a mile of transit stops. (Herald)
  • Denver's new downtown plan calls for two-way streets with more room for cyclists and pedestrians. (Denverite)
  • Seattle alt-weekly The Stranger put out a special issue about transit.
  • The first double-decker bus factory in the U.S. is opening in Nevada. (Traffic Technology Today)
  • Local bike shops play a key role in creating a community's bike culture. (People for Bikes)
  • New Haven skateboarders are also tactical urbanists. (Next City)

