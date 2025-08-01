Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Take It Back

Apparently transportation can be too "woke." Plus, only cities can save us from climate change now, and more headlines.

12:01 AM EDT on August 1, 2025

Groundwork Jacksonville|

The first section of Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail opened in 2024.

  • Republicans in Congress took the rare step of clawing back almost $2.5 billion in funds awarded by the Biden administration for equitable transportation projects like a freeway cap in Philadelphia and a trail linking neighborhoods around Jacksonville. (Governing)
  • It will be up to cities to enforce climate change policies now that the EPA has is rolling back greenhouse gas emissions regulations. (Smart Cities Dive, Streetsblog USA)
  • Oil and gas executives received an 18-to-one return on the $1 billion they invested in Donald Trump's campaign. (New York Times)
  • The Federal Transit Administration announced it will let recipients with grants for no-emissions buses use them for buses that do emit some pollution instead. (Transportation Today)
  • American vehicle safety regulations are outdated, and now the Trump administration is pressuring Europe and Asia to allow the U.S. to export cars that don't meet their stricter standards. (Unpopular Opinions)
  • Metro Atlanta has stopped growing, and Paul Krugman wonders if the sprawling region has finally gotten too traffic-choked to grow further.
  • Pittsburgh is installing curb extensions at five bus stops to improve accessibility. (WRAE)
  • San Diego is reducing speed limits on 11 corridors with high rates of pedestrian crashes. (CBS 8)
  • A fire on a Dallas light rail train caused by a faulty connection to the overhead wire injured six people. (NBC DFW)
  • A WFAE podcast examines why Charlotte doesn't take traffic deaths more seriously.
  • Georgia's elections board accused Lyft of breaking state law by offering voters discounted rides to the polls. (Recorder)
  • Spin has left Dayton, leaving the city without e-scooters or a bikeshare. (Daily News)
  • A new online dashboard in Richmond shows the public where drivers are speeding and how fast they go. (Axios)
  • The Baltimore Streetcar Museum received a $165,000 grant for a new campus surrounding a former roundhouse. (Trains)

