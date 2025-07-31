Thursday’s Headlines Are Hotter Than July

- EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin revoked a 2009 declaration that climate change is a threat to public health, paving the way to roll back regulations on greenhouse gas emissions for cars, trucks, power plants and other pollution sources. (New York Times)
- Two Massachusetts Democrats, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, introduced legislation to make transit fare-free nationwide. (Mass Live)
- Multiple lawsuits are contesting the Trump administration withholding funds for biking and walking projects. (CleanTechnica)
- If Congress is going to eliminate subsidies for renewable energy, why should the fossil fuel industry continue to benefit from massive tax breaks? (The Hill)
- New research shows that bikeshares complement transit in less dense areas by providing first- and last-mile connections, but often replace transit rides in urban areas. E-scooters, meanwhile, tend to be used recreationally. (EV World)
- The longest light rail line in the world will get even longer when the L.A. Metro's A Line extension opens in September. (KTLA)
- The first phase of Pittsburgh's bus rapid transit University Line is up and running. (Axios)
- Indiana is asking the Federal Highway Administration for permission to become the first state to charge tolls on interstate highways. (Transport Topics)
- St. Paul installed barriers around athletic fields at a busy park after a motorist drove through a soccer game. (KSTP)
- MARTA will suspend Atlanta streetcar service for underground utility work starting in September. (WSB-TV)
- A metro Charlotte transportation sales tax referendum would pay for 2,000 bus stop enhancements. (WSOC)
- Remaking dangerous Rainier Avenue will be a challenge for the Seattle DOT under the city's new transportation levy. (The Urbanist)
- It might look a bit too much like a Cybertruck, but The Autopian says this scooter/e-bike hybrid is a best buy at under $3,500.
- Is this vintage-styled two-wheeler a motorcycle or an e-bike? (Electrek)
Thursday's Headlines Are Hotter Than July
The Trump administration looked at decades of science and decided that climate change is fine, actually.
