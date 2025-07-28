- Up-front costs are a barrier for people who might otherwise consider purchasing an e-bike, but the environmental and health benefits of getting people out of their cars are so great that it makes government subsidies a no-brainer. (The Conversation)
- Transit ridership is unlikely to fully recover from the pandemic, according to one study. (Science Direct)
- Beset by sexual assault lawsuits, Uber is testing a new feature allowing women to choose a female driver (Washington Post). Meanwhile, Lyft is now allowing app users to "favorite" drivers they want to hire again (CBS News).
- Philadelphia transit advocates are pushing for a scaled-back version of the Roosevelt Boulevard subway in light of SEPTA's funding challenges. (Voice)
- South Florida commuter rail agency Tri-Rail could run out of money within two years because of state budget cuts. (Trains)
- The Kansas City streetcar's Main Street extension will open Oct. 24 (KMBC). In related news, KSHB delved into how the popular fare-free service is funded.
- Metro Seattle's Federal Way Link Extension could open as soon as this winter (KING). And dogs will soon be allowed on Sound Transit light rail (Seattle Times).
- A proposed Colorado ballot measure would redirect funding for transit and EV chargers toward road construction. (Newsline)
- Oregon Gov. Tina Kopek wants the state legislature to raise the gas tax and vehicle registration fees to fund transportation during a special session next month. (KTVZ)
- Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan wants to eliminate traffic deaths and cut injuries in half over the next decade. (First Coast News)
- Syracuse officials are considering outlawing blocking bike lanes. (Spectrum)
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Bill Torpy went after an easy target in transit agency MARTA.
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines E-Biking Away
There's a million destinations if we had a little help from the government to afford to buy an e-bike.
Trump is Exploiting a Very Real Trucking Safety Concern to Crack Down on Immigrants: Advocates
The Trump administration will crack down on truck drivers who don't speak English and the people who give them licenses. Some advocates say that anti-immigrant spin is distracting much broader safety problems that deserve bipartisan support.
Op Ed: It’s Time to Pause Highway Construction Nationwide and Try Something New
We don't have to swear off highway construction forever to make a dent in car dependency. A new report calls for a temporary moratorium on asphalt — and outlines how to get there.
Krakow is a Polish Pedestrian Paradise
Check out how car drivers simply stop for pedestrians — and not just pedestrians in a crosswalk, but also pedestrians about to enter a crosswalk or even just thinking about maybe entering a crosswalk.
Friday Video: The Secret to Getting People Biking In a Hilly City
Steep streets don't have to put a stop to your city's cycling future.
Friday’s Headlines Look to the Future
Despite some minor reforms around the edges under President Biden, U.S. transportation remains a car-centric anachronism.
Talking Headways Podcast: Measuring Transportation System Success
Karel Martens on how transportation engineering is good at finding problems but not solving them — and a new tool to measure policy success.