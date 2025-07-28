Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines E-Biking Away

There's a million destinations if we had a little help from the government to afford to buy an e-bike.

12:21 AM EDT on July 28, 2025

Photo: Heybike, CC
  • Up-front costs are a barrier for people who might otherwise consider purchasing an e-bike, but the environmental and health benefits of getting people out of their cars are so great that it makes government subsidies a no-brainer. (The Conversation)
  • Transit ridership is unlikely to fully recover from the pandemic, according to one study. (Science Direct)
  • Beset by sexual assault lawsuits, Uber is testing a new feature allowing women to choose a female driver (Washington Post). Meanwhile, Lyft is now allowing app users to "favorite" drivers they want to hire again (CBS News).
  • Philadelphia transit advocates are pushing for a scaled-back version of the Roosevelt Boulevard subway in light of SEPTA's funding challenges. (Voice)
  • South Florida commuter rail agency Tri-Rail could run out of money within two years because of state budget cuts. (Trains)
  • The Kansas City streetcar's Main Street extension will open Oct. 24 (KMBC). In related news, KSHB delved into how the popular fare-free service is funded.
  • Metro Seattle's Federal Way Link Extension could open as soon as this winter (KING). And dogs will soon be allowed on Sound Transit light rail (Seattle Times).
  • A proposed Colorado ballot measure would redirect funding for transit and EV chargers toward road construction. (Newsline)
  • Oregon Gov. Tina Kopek wants the state legislature to raise the gas tax and vehicle registration fees to fund transportation during a special session next month. (KTVZ)
  • Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan wants to eliminate traffic deaths and cut injuries in half over the next decade. (First Coast News)
  • Syracuse officials are considering outlawing blocking bike lanes. (Spectrum)
  • Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Bill Torpy went after an easy target in transit agency MARTA.

