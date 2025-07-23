Greg LeMond: From Bike Commuter to Cyclist Legend

Biking legend Greg LeMond has become the first cyclist ever awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. His journey to that monumental achievement, though, began back when he was just a kid on a bike — and if he hadn’t had safe places to ride back then, he might never have become the athlete Congress is celebrating today.

Two weeks ago at a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol, LeMond was given the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his “contributions to the nation as an athlete, activist, role model and community leader,” as well as his advocacy against doping in the sport.

As the only American to ever win the Tour de France — and he did so three times — LeMond has become a point of national pride for thrilling performances in some of the most widely-watched races in history, credited with creating his generation's "breakaway" culture for his ability to race ahead of the pack.

That journey to cycling’s most vaunted podiums, though, began way back when LeMond got his first bike at 14, when he was still living in the Washoe Valley region of Nevada, near Lake Tahoe. Initially interested in skiing, cycling didn’t appeal to the teenaged LeMond as an athlete; rather, the bicycle was a tool of mobility independence, especially given the remoteness of the area where he lived.

“[LeMond] did want a bike at the time,” wrote Richard Moore in his 2011 book Slaying the Badger. “But that was because of his isolation, and the three-mile commute to his nearest school friends; it had nothing to do with sport.”

Today, the training route that LeMond took through the Sierra Nevada mountains has now been dubbed the “LeMond Loop” by cyclists. At nearly 80 miles, it runs through mountain highways, but also through the urban roadways of Reno and Carson City. While hardcore biking enthusiasts often attempt the full route, which is celebrated for its difficulty, they do cross paths with everyday bicyclists in the urban portions, which are more accessible to riders who don’t have Tour de France dreams.

The lawmakers behind LeMond’s medal are also pushing for safer streets where the next generation of American cyclists can ride — whether or not they consider themselves athletes.

Congressman Mike Thompson, a California Democrat who represents the wine country region of the San Francisco Bay Area, introduced and led the bipartisan effort to pass the legislation that gave LeMond the honor, which is one of the most prestigious civilian awards and the “highest expression[s] of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions” that Congress gives.

Thompson is also the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Bike Caucus, where he advocates for bike safety and bike infrastructure — whether people are riding for mobility or recreation. Since it was founded in 2009, the caucus has proved that biking issues can transcend the partisan gridlock that often engulfs Washington, so much so that it has become an activity of choice for many members — even if they aren’t always riding outside.

“A few of us had what you might call what we would call a little cycling club, but you know, without bicycles,” said former Congressman Tom Graves, a Republican who was an original co-sponsor of the medal legislation. “We'd get on those stationary bikes and we would ride and ride and ride for nearly an hour … There was no politics, there was no posturing. Just people side by side, pedalling in the same direction, encouraging and laughing with one another.”

The reality for cyclists on U.S. roads, though, isn’t always so easy.

The Federal Highway Administration reports around 1,000 cycling fatalities and 42,000 injuries every year. Nonetheless, Congress has yet to pass the bipartisan Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Safety Transportation Act — most recently reintroduced by Congressman Jamie Raskin and Senator Chris Van Hollen back in March of this year — which would provide federal funds to local governments to fill gaps in bike lane and sidewalk networks to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The caucus has also struggled to pass legislation that would make bikes accessible to more Americans, in addition to bike-friendly places to ride. The E-BIKE Act, introduced in prior sessions of Congress, would give the public a tax credit to lower the cost of an electric bike. Another prior proposal, the Bikeshare Transit Act, would make more micromobility projects eligible for federal funding. Together, these kinds of policies can redefine the cycling landscape in communities nationwide and make a meaningful dent in our reliance on cars by making it possible for more Americans to get on a bike.



At the LeMond ceremony, representatives on both sides of the aisle acknowledged how bikes can open up the world to even the youngest riders — even if lawmakers don’t always come together to pass policies to support them.

“Most of us probably remember our first taste of freedom as kids while riding our bikes,” said Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R -La.) “But of course, our first rude awakening when the pavement reminded us we weren't invincible.”

Today, too many Americans continue to have rude awakenings when their biking infrastructure falls short. In the spirit of LeMond’s legacy as a bike commuter, cycling legend, and advocate, let’s help our country “break away” — this time, from car dependency.