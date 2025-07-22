- NPR's All Things Considered examined the legacy of the Obama administration's streetcar revival. Some have succeeded, and even the ones with lackluster ridership numbers, cities are eager to expand.
- Reducing speeds is the key to traffic safety. (The City Fix)
- Similarly, People for Bikes lists slowing traffic as a key to making biking safer, along with five other suggestions for cities to implement.
- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego testified in Washington, D.C. last week, asking lawmakers to not only extend the Biden administration's infrastructure funding, but to direct more of that funding to cities instead of state DOTs. (KJZZ)
- A Los Angeles driver injured 30 people when he plowed his car through a crowd after being kicked out of a nightclub. The New York Times described it as intentional, although ABC News reported that his motive is still under investigation.
- A survey of Philadelphia transit riders show that they're happier and feel safer as SEPTA seeks state funding to avoid cutting 50 bus routes and five rail lines. (Metro Philadelphia)
- The Indianapolis Purple Line is already the city's most popular bus route, boasting over 100,000 riders per month since the bus rapid transit line started running last October. (Axios)
- Charlotte is converted several fixed-route bus lines into on-demand microtransit. (Observer)
- Streetsblog Chicago praised the Windy City's decision to eliminate parking mandates near train stations and bus lines.
- Overturning a lower court decision, a Texas appeals court upheld a 2023 state law limiting progressive cities' home rule. (Texas Tribune)
- The dream of light rail in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia could be dead. (Virginian-Pilot)
- Much like the city's car traffic, Missoula is inching toward a BRT line. (Current)
- A veteran bike messenger offers tips for commuting on two wheels. (Bicycling; paywall)
Tuesday's Headlines Are Taking It to the Streets
Washington, D.C. might want to talk to Kansas City before giving up on its streetcar.
