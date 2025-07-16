Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Stick With What Works

Forget robotaxis. Just make the bus come frequently and on time.

1:20 AM EDT on July 16, 2025

Photo: Gen Pol |

This could be the future of public transit.

  • Sci-fi fantasies aren't going to save us from traffic congestion. The answer is just efficient, useful, old-fashioned public transit. (Fast Company)
  • Cars' A-pillars, between the windshield and the front doors, are getting wider, obstructing drivers' views of pedestrians. (CityLab)
  • Almost 30 cities and counties joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration for withholding federal funds for transportation, among other things, because of their policies on diversity, immigration and other issues. (Stateline)
  • Heated rhetoric in Harrisburg is threatening a deal on funding for Pennsylvania transit agencies. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
  • It may take another seven or eight years, but plans are progressing for Amtrak routes connecting Ohio's largest cities. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
  • Greater Greater Washington has a primer on the D.C. Metro's new bus routes.
  • The bikeshare Lime set a Seattle record with 1 million rides in June. (Seattle Times)
  • A public education campaign in Wisconsin targeting young men helped increase seatbelt use 25 percent. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Huntsville, Alabama is applying for federal grants for a new transit facility, hybrid electric buses and new paratransit vans. (WAAY)
  • Clemson, South Carolina is revitalizing its downtown with wider sidewalks and bike lanes. (Go Upstate)
  • Bubble-blowing cyclists burst Ann Arbor drivers' notion that roads are just for motorists. (MLive; paywall)

Read More:

