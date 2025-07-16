- Sci-fi fantasies aren't going to save us from traffic congestion. The answer is just efficient, useful, old-fashioned public transit. (Fast Company)
- Cars' A-pillars, between the windshield and the front doors, are getting wider, obstructing drivers' views of pedestrians. (CityLab)
- Almost 30 cities and counties joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration for withholding federal funds for transportation, among other things, because of their policies on diversity, immigration and other issues. (Stateline)
- Heated rhetoric in Harrisburg is threatening a deal on funding for Pennsylvania transit agencies. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
- It may take another seven or eight years, but plans are progressing for Amtrak routes connecting Ohio's largest cities. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
- Greater Greater Washington has a primer on the D.C. Metro's new bus routes.
- The bikeshare Lime set a Seattle record with 1 million rides in June. (Seattle Times)
- A public education campaign in Wisconsin targeting young men helped increase seatbelt use 25 percent. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Huntsville, Alabama is applying for federal grants for a new transit facility, hybrid electric buses and new paratransit vans. (WAAY)
- Clemson, South Carolina is revitalizing its downtown with wider sidewalks and bike lanes. (Go Upstate)
- Bubble-blowing cyclists burst Ann Arbor drivers' notion that roads are just for motorists. (MLive; paywall)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Stick With What Works
Forget robotaxis. Just make the bus come frequently and on time.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Can Colleges Do A Better Job of Fighting Car Dependency?
"How great would it be if kids graduated without the assumption that they must be completely dependent on a personal automobile?"
Commentary: The French City of Lyon Shows How to Connect Communities Without Cars
An amazing 24/7 bike-ped-transit connection can be made for pennies on the dollar.
America’s Kids Deserve Better Than a Waymo Subscription
What do America's young people lose when they have to buy independence from a corporation that rents out driverless cars?
Tuesday’s Headlines Aren’t Falling Fast Enough
Pedestrian deaths dropped by 4 percent last year, but remain well above pre-pandemic figures.
Advocates Fight To Prevent 40% Transit Service Cuts in Illinois
Public transit riders, workers, and advocates showed up in force for Saturday's Save Transit Rally at Daley Plaza, calling on state lawmakers to pass a bill to address Chicagoland's looming $771 million fiscal cliff.
Monday’s Headlines Are Dragging Their Feet
The Trump administration claims the Biden administration left them with a backlog — but they've actually been far slower at getting transportation money to states than their predecessors, a new analysis finds.