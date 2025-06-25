Wednesday’s Headlines Are on Thin ICE

- With cooperation from local police, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is using routine traffic stops to detain and deport people who can't prove they're authorized to live in the U.S. (Washington Post)
- President Trump claims that relaxing fuel economy and emissions standards will make cars cheaper, but that's not the case. (Inside EVs)
- Car-centric development eliminates public shared spaces, making us lonelier, and harming our mental and physical health. (Next City)
- Charging heavy-duty trucks a road usage fee would help compensate for the amount of damage they do to roads. (Government Technology)
- A budget deal in Pennsylvania — including funding for transit — is not likely to happen before the June 30 deadline. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
- Governing interviewed a Chicago state legislature about the city's transit agencies' looming fiscal cliff.
- Colorado tax credits for e-bikes and electric vehicles will be cut in half automatically next year due to low state revenue projections. (Colorado Public Radio)
- The biggest chunk of the Atlanta Beltline walking and biking trail opened, running through several historic Black neighborhoods where residents doubted it would ever be built. (AJC)
- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that cyclists have the right to ride in the road, even if they're holding up motorists behind them. (Pittsburgh Union Progress)
- The Florida government set a ridership threshold for bus-only lanes, meaning Tampa's SunRunner and other BRT lines could wind up stuck in traffic. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Amsterdam is so dedicated to reserving streets for bikes and people that it's putting both car and bike parking underneath its iconic canals. (Jalopnik)
- Toronto is considering raising parking fees and lowering transit fares during special events to encourage attendees to hop on a bus or train rather than drive. (blog TO)
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan will pedestrianize Oxford Street in an effort to revitalize a commercial district that's been going to seed. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are on Thin ICE
In more than 700 cities and states with 287g agreements, merely getting pulled over can land someone in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
