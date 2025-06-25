Thursday’s Headlines Adjust Our Screens

- Since the evidence for manmade climate change is now unassailable, deniers are changing their tactics, and now want to delay and obfuscate the issue with disinformation (The Verge). Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who've both transformed their cities, have some advice on how to push back (The Guardian).
- This USA Today screed in opposition to e-bikes and e-scooters ignores the obvious solution, which is to separate cars, pedestrians, and bikes and scooters.
- Bill Fulton describes the South as our "national suburb" (Future of Where). Speaking as a lifelong Southerner, he's not wrong, but it's a pretty facile analysis coming from a guy who visited the outskirts of Nashville and Atlanta for weddings.
- Bay area transit agencies would collectively receive $750 million in interest-free loans under a deal a California state senator cut with Gov. Gavin Newsom. (SFist)
- The Memphis Area Transit Authority is asking for a $15 million hike to its $30 million budget to provide reliable and sustainable service. (Flyer)
- Josh Kraft launched yet another broadside against bike lanes in his campaign to unseat Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. (Universal Hub)
- Speed cameras could be coming to Minneapolis as soon as September. (KARE)
- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed a housing bill in part because it eliminated parking mandates for small apartment buildings. (News Junkie)
- D.C. residents deserve better than a failed streetcar. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Greenville, South Carolina residents want shorter headways, with buses coming every half hour instead of every hour. (News)
- A favorite area for Houston graffiti artists is slated for the wrecking ball when the Texas DOT widens I-45. (Chronicle)
