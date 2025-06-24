Tuesday’s Headlines Won’t Reconcile

- Senate Republicans are not allowed to use reconciliation to repeal the Biden administration's emissions regulations and electric vehicle incentives with a simple majority, the Senate parliamentarian ruled. That means allowing more pollution would required 60 votes to avoid a filibuster, a much more difficult task. (Reuters)
- Tucked away in the aforementioned reconciliation bill: a measure to sell off the U.S. Postal Service's brand-new pedestrian-friendly electric mail trucks for pennies on the dollar. (Electrek)
- More than 80 percent of people worldwide, including 75% of Americans and 63% of Republicans, support taxing oil and gas companies to pay for the damage caused by climate change. (Oxfam)
- The Eno Center for Transportation updated its database of global transit project costs and issued a report on recruiting, training and retaining professionals to manage those projects.
- An agreement between the Federal Highway Administration and the Texas DOT will allow the state to fast-track freeway projects by doing its own environmental reviews. (Texas Tribune)
- Driven by the Redmond light rail expansion, Sound Transit boardings hit a record 3.2 million in May. (Everett Post)
- Ridership on the L.A. Metro is down 10-15% because the Trump administration's immigration crackdown is scaring people into staying home. (Los Angeles Times)
- A San Francisco cyclist sued Waymo, saying that one of its robotaxis doored her while she was riding in a bike lane, sending her flying into a second Waymo that had also pulled into the bike lane. (Futurism)
- A man who was struck and killed by a MAX train in Portland while riding his bike was identified as an 81-year-old activist who started an Anchorage bikeshare in the 1970s. (Oregonian)
- In Surprise, residents were shocked when the city ended an on-demand microtransit service many seniors depended on. (Arizona Republic)
- The cult classic comedy "Office Space" was inspired by the car-choked suburbs of Texas cities. (Houston Chronicle)
Tuesday’s Headlines Won’t Reconcile
Republicans who want to repeal the Biden Administration's limits on tailpipe emissions had their hopes dashed by the Senate parliamentarian.
