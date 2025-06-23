Monday’s Headlines Go to War

- America's addiction to cars and fossil fuels has geopolitical and economic ramifications, in addition to environmental and traffic safety dangers. The U.S. attack on Iran is sending oil and gas prices skyrocketing, fueling inflation and potentially hastening a recession. (CNN, USA Today)
- Oil and gas producers would get a $1 billion tax break under President Trump's reconciliation bill. (World Oil)
- A lot of medium-duty trucks like school buses and delivery trucks are ripe for electrification because they only drive about 150 miles a day. (HeatMap)
- Statistical models can help prevent traffic deaths by predicting hotspots beforehand. (Route Fifty)
- A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can't tie federal transportation grants to cooperation on immigration enforcement. (Courthouse News)
- In Colorado, ICE is hanging around traffic stops in hopes of nabbing and deporting immigrants (Sun). Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers denied immigration agents access to Dodger Stadium parking lots (ESPN).
- Providence as an example of reimagining density was a theme of a recent Congress for the New Urbanism conference. (The New Urban Order)
- Austin's Cap Metro is testing the first automated full-size electric buses in the U.S. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut the ribbon on bike and pedestrian safety upgrades on Pike and Pine. (The Urbanist)
- Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell supported a four-lane East Bank Boulevard with bike and bus lanes, but now he's backing down and exploring a six lane design instead. (News Channel 5)
- Older and disabled Pennsylvania residents are most at risk if the state legislature doesn't boost transit funding. (Spotlight PA)
- Hamburg's goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2045 depends on getting more people to ride transit. (Cities Today)
- Labour officials are blaming the previous Conservative administration for delays on high-speed rail in Northern England that recently came to light. (The Guardian)
- If you want to live like a European in the U.S., Angie Schmitt reminds you that no one's forcing you to drive an F-250 to McDonald's. Even car-centric cities have neighborhoods where you can walk to a coffee shop. (Unpopular Opinions)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Go to War
The conflict with Iran is set to send oil and gas prices skyrocketing. But there are alternatives.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Anti-Tesla Bills Are On the Rise Across America — But So Are Double-Agent Lobbyists
Do local communities' attempts to rein in America's most notorious automaker stand a chance if the lobbyists they hire are also representing Tesla?
Are Tesla’s First Robotaxis Safe For U.S. Roads?
Safety advocates warn that Tesla is failing informal safety tests — even as their taxis take to Austin, Texas roads.
Why Driving is Bad for Business, Household Wealth and Community Prosperity in 8 Images
In the latest entry in our car harms series, an economist shows why car dependency is actually bad for business.
The Sound and the Fury of Friday’s Headlines
The tales of internal combustion engines may be told by an idiot, but an EV's silence signifies nothing.
Friday Video: Public Art That Saves Pedestrian Lives
What's better than an intersection designed for walking safety? A beautiful intersection designed for walking safety.
Talking Headways Podcast: Small Scale Manufacturing in Cities
It's clean, It's quiet, and it's really cool to walk by and see things being made.