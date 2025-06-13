Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Why So Many Speed Limits Just Don’t Work

Speed matters. Numbers on signs, though, don't always get drivers to slow down.

12:01 AM EDT on June 13, 2025

Photo: Dan TD

Why don't the drivers in your town ever seem to follow the posted speed limit, unless a police officer is actively pointing a radar gun at them — and sometimes, not even then? Virginia-based journalist/YouTuber Justine Underhill has a great explainer on the importance of design speed, and what it will take to get motorists to hit the brakes.

This is a great one to send to anyone in your life (or in your local city government) who needs a 101-level primer on one of the most important but counterintuitive concepts in street safety.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.



