Friday Video: Why So Many Speed Limits Just Don’t Work

Why don't the drivers in your town ever seem to follow the posted speed limit, unless a police officer is actively pointing a radar gun at them — and sometimes, not even then? Virginia-based journalist/YouTuber Justine Underhill has a great explainer on the importance of design speed, and what it will take to get motorists to hit the brakes.

This is a great one to send to anyone in your life (or in your local city government) who needs a 101-level primer on one of the most important but counterintuitive concepts in street safety.