- Gas stations aren't going away as more people buy electric vehicles. Instead, they're getting bigger to accommodate charging stations. And if you've ever been to a Buc-ee's, you know what that means. (New York Times)
- People will bike where it's safe. Protected bike lanes are used almost twice as much as painted ones, and more than four times as much as streets where there are no bike lanes at all, according to a University of New Mexico study.
- Natural areas in cities reduce noise pollution like traffic and make people healthier. (The Conversation)
- The $730 million meant for the canceled St. Paul streetcar will be distributed among a variety of smaller projects. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- The specter of potential federal budget cuts is hampering efforts to fund transit in the Pennsylvania statehouse. (Spotlight PA)
- Inland Southern California cities are hoping that the Brightline West project will revitalize their downtowns. (CityLab)
- A proposed Santa Cruz passenger rail line now has an official cost estimate of $4.3 billion. (Trains)
- A Philadelphia police officer injured a cyclist while chasing a driver who was running from a traffic stop and escaped. (NBC 10)
- Milwaukee is trying again to get the Wisconsin legislature to legalize automated traffic enforcement cameras. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Fayetteville, North Carolina is on the verge of spending more than $700 million to shed its reputation as a "least walkable" city. (Observer)
- An Indiana nonprofit is trying to take Vision Zero statewide. (News From the States)
- Bologna, Italy lowered speed limits to about 20 miles per hour, and almost immediately crashes fell by 20 percent. (Euro Cities)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Texas-Sized Headlines
Some urbanists dreamed about repurposing gas stations in the EV age. They're being repurposed, all right.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Empty Bike and Bus Lanes Are A Feature, Not a Bug
People stuck in a car in a lane next to a bus or bike lane shouldn’t be mad at the bus or the bike lane. If they had access to the bus or bike lane, it, too, would quickly clog with cars and trucks.
Now Do Cars: NYC Pushing Speed Limits for E-Bikes Instead of Addressing Clear and Present Danger
The signs show that the city's priorities are completely backwards.
Last Year’s Cuts to Active Transportation Now the Norm in State Budget
Last year's Active Transportation Program funded a whopping 13 projects throughout the state. This year's will probably be similar.
Duffy’s Latest Hits: Another Attack on Making Infrastructure More Equitable
Leave it to Sean Duffy to turn a simple grant announcement into another war on equity.
Marley Blonsky Talks Getting ‘All Bodies On Bikes’
At a recent webinar, cycling influencer Marley Blonskey talked about her journey — and why the bike industry needs to embrace "body neutrality."
Tuesday’s Headlines Toll for Thee
While a few states, like Minnesota and New York, have been able to avoid it, the long-feared fiscal cliff for transit agencies is here in Illinois and Pennsylvania.