Tuesday’s Headlines Toll for Thee

- Transit ridership has yet to fully recover from the pandemic, and now the fiscal cliff is at the door in Chicago and Philadelphia, where transit agencies are facing unprecedented cuts now that emergency federal funding has run out. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Service cuts could reach 40% for the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace (CBS News) while Illinois lawmakers say they'll continue working on a funding and reform bill through the end of the year (NPR).
- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and other top Democrats say SEPTA funding is a priority, but won't promise to reject a budget without it (Mass Transit). Philadelphia's transit agency isn't the only one facing problems — Pittsburgh could eliminate 41 bus routes and end service earlier (Union Progress).
- Bikeshares in Washington, D.C. and Columbus, Ohio will soon offer cargo e-bikes (Government Technology). Being able to rent a cargo e-bike is a game-changer for those who can't afford the hefty price tag to buy one (Reasons to Be Cheerful).
- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from withholding King County, Washington's transit funds based on new culture-war requirements. (Seattle Times)
- A new Colorado law increases the punishment for assaulting a transit worker, as such assaults have tripled since 2008. (CBS News)
- Waymo may be programming its San Francisco vehicles to drive more like humans, even breaking a few laws on occasion. (SFist)
- Bike lanes have always been controversial in Houston, but when Mayor John Whitmire started ripping them out, they became even more politicized. (Houstonia)
- Some Philadelphia residents are suing to stop the city from installing concrete barriers on a bike lane where a driver killed a cycling doctor last year, sparking an outcry from others. (ABC 6)
- The Kansas City streetcar's Main Street extension is 99 percent finished. (KCTV)
- A new light rail station opened at LAX (Trains), as did a new light rail line serving South Phoenix (Fox 10).
- One of the 18 pieces of art along the aforementioned Metro Valley light rail line is a literal phoenix. (Arizona Republic)
Tuesday's Headlines Toll for Thee
While a few states, like Minnesota and New York, have been able to avoid it, the long-feared fiscal cliff for transit agencies is here in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
