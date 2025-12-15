- The REPAIR Act would provide $15 billion to continue a Biden administration program reconnecting cities divided by urban freeways. (Transportation for America)
- Red tape and decades of privatizing public infrastructure are why the U.S. can't seem to build anything anymore. (New York Times)
- In an effort to cozy up to President Trump, Uber is ending incentives for its drivers to buy electric vehicles. (Clean Technica)
- Washington Post readers respond to the paper's in-depth investigation on Vision Zero's lack of success.
- In a now-familiar story, the Federal Transit Administration wants Milwaukee County to crack down on fare evasion and crime, or it's threatening to withhold funding. (Journal Sentinel)
- L.A. police are running sting operations to catch drivers who don't stop for pedestrians at unmarked crosswalks. (Los Angeles Magazine)
- Ridership on the Kansas City streetcar doubled after its Main Street extension recently opened. (Progressive Railroading)
- More than half of Baltimore crashes happen on just seven percent of roads. (Banner)
- Oregon Public Broadcasting's "Think Out Loud" and Alaska Public Media's "Line One" discuss traffic deaths in Portland and Anchorage.
- Tax hikes to fund Oregon transit have been suspended as Republicans seek a November referendum on the transportation funding package. (The Oregonian)
- Davis, California striped the first bike lanes in the U.S. in 1967 and has been a model for bike-friendly communities ever since. (Sacramento Bee)
- Fayetteville residents are in favor of a road diet and roundabouts on South School Avenue. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
- An Ann Arbor nonprofit that clears snow off sidewalks needs help with equipment repairs. (WXYZ)
- SimCity would have been really boring if its creators had included a realistically large number of parking lots. (Planetizen)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Under Repair
The Biden administration's Reconnecting Communities program received $14 billion in requests for $1 billion total funding. A new bill would greatly expand it.
