- Local officials may be less likely to support cycling projects because, although opponents can also be hostile, they perceive pro-bike advocates as "rude," according to a British study, which also found that emails or face-to-face contact are more effect than social media posts. (Forbes, The Guardian)
- A German arms manufacture, of all companies, has invented a curbside electric vehicle charger that doesn't take up sidewalk space because it fits directly into the curb. (Inside EVs)
- GM has patented a new e-bike/electric motorcycle thingy. (Jalopnik)
- Steep cuts are likely for Chicago transit after the Illinois legislature adjourned without passing a bill to address agencies' $770 million budget shortfall. (Block Club Chicago, Streetsblog USA, Streetsblog CHI)
- Oregon Democrats could push through a transportation bill with a gas-tax hike that focuses on maintenance, but instead they're working with Republicans, who want to gut transit and bike projects to pay for roads. (Governing)
- A UCLA study found that rising rents lead to fewer bus trips in gentrifying Los Angeles neighborhoods. (Cal Matters)
- The top official in metro Detroit's Oakland County wants a bus rapid transit line on Woodward Avenue. (Axios)
- As Pittsburgh bikeshare POGOH celebrates its 10th anniversary, it's gearing up to add 45 new stations to the existing 60. (Post-Gazette)
- A Pennsylvania town is experimenting with curved traffic lines in an effort to slow down drivers. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- Portland is asking residents to help choose a new tagline for a pro-cycling marketing campaign. (BikePortland)
- Here's a new way traffic is deadly: Hawks use cars stopped at red lights as cover to swoop in on prey. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday's Headlines Come Here, Rude Boy
Pro tip from a University of Liverpool researcher: If you contact your local government to support bike lanes, be nice!
