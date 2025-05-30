Friday’s Headlines Have a Future

- The Congress for New Urbanism's 2025 "Freeways Without Futures" report lists 10 freeways in Austin, Oakland, Buffalo, Chicago, Houston, St. Petersburg and Dayton that should be torn down and replaced with boulevards.
- In a shift from the Biden administration's policy, the Trump administration won't fighting a judge's ruling that the U.S. DOT can't consider race or gender when awarding contracts. (USA Today)
- Volkswagen's 2015 Dieselgate scandal could send 200,000 people to an early grave in Europe and the UK alone. (The Guardian)
- In New York City, drivers who commit traffic violations get a ticket, but e-bike riders face criminal charges. (NY Times)
- A bill blocking Austin's Project Connect transit expansion died in the Texas legislature. (KVUE)
- A Dallas city council member explains that lifting parking requirements will help small businesses and housing development. (Morning News)
- Charlotte-area leaders approved a transit plan they will put before voters next year. (Observer)
- The Connecticut DOT reached an agreement with federal agencies to speed up historic preservation reviews. (State Smart Transportation Initative)
- A new civil rights corridor in Birmingham would connect historic sites by walking, biking and transit. (Watch)
- Knoxville approved traffic cameras in school zones. (News Sentinel)
- So far Louisville has restriped about a dozen downtown streets from one-way to two-way. (Courier-Journal)
- Cleveland received a federal grant to study transit-oriented development and bus rapid transit. (Scene)
- Washtenaw County officials are opposed to a Michigan DOT plan to devote a lane of I-94 outside Detroit to driverless cars. (Transportation Today)
- London is raising its congestion charges to enter the central city by car, and starting in January EV drivers will have to pay, too. (BBC)
- Chinese travelers are opting for bullet trains so often that airlines are starting to get worried. (South China Morning Post)
- Zurich opened a new underground bike tunnel. (Brandon Donnelly)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Have a Future
But these freeways shouldn't, according to the Congress for New Urbanism.
