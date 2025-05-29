- In a case being watched by transit and safe transportation advocates all over the country, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from ending congestion pricing in Lower Manhattan while the case works its way through the courts. (New York Times, Streetsblog NYC)
- Every city in North America should ban right turns on red, according to Momentum Mag.
- Teens are less likely to get a driver's license because of Uber, says CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. (Business Insider)
- Led by Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, El Paso and Miami, many U.S. cities have made progress building walkable neighborhoods in recent years. The Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley built a searchable database.
- A Friday deadline looms for Illinois lawmakers to find a solution for the fiscal cliff Chicago transit agencies are facing. (CBS News)
- Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is replacing a $200 million streetcar that's less than 10 years old with a bus. (WaPost)
- Denver's light rail "slow zones" have ended as repairs are now complete. (Denverite)
- A Salt Lake City group created a human-buffered bike lane to raise awareness of the need to protect cyclists. (Fox 13)
- The Detroit suburb of Royal Oak is considering replacing car lanes with bike lanes or greenspace. (Click on Detroit)
- Cleveland is making two downtown streets one-way to protect cyclists and pedestrians. (Ideastream)
- Lime's newest shared e-bike model recently debuted in Atlanta. (Rough Draft)
- Railway Age interviewed the corporate executive behind Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA's new light rail rolling stock.
- The Congress for New Urbanism lauded a plan to revitalize a failed midcentury planned community in Arkansas. (Public Square)
- What's it like for a teenager to grow up car-free in Chicago? (Streetsblog CHI)
- The shortest railway in the world is a 300-foot funicular that's been operating in L.A. for a century. (Secret Los Angeles)
Thursday's Headlines Live to Fight Another Day
Congestion pricing won a major court victory that suggests it's here to stay, and could eventually open the door for other cities to follow New York's lead.
