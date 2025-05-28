Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines Look for a Bailout

Congress's latest Band-Aid for the Federal Highway Trust Fund won't keep it solvent, but it will hurt transit.

12:01 AM EDT on May 28, 2025

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

  • Congress is so addicted to road spending that it's bailed out the Federal Highway Trust Find nine times since 2008. (Transportation for America)
  • House Republicans' proposed fee on electric vehicles and hybrids won't fix the nation's structural transportation funding problem. And transit would get the short end of the stick, not even receiving 20 percent like it does from gas taxes. (E&E News)
  • Electrek argues that EV sales will continue to grow, and congressional Republicans are merely handing the American auto industry over to China.
  • The father of a professional cyclist who was killed by a driver says technology could have saved his son. Automakers should be required to include safety features like automatic emergency braking and breathalyzers. (Fast Company)
  • The Trump administration has nominated "Train Daddy" Andy Byford, former head of the New York City subway, to lead an overhaul of Penn Station. (NY Times)
  • San Francisco is considering implementing congestion pricing. (Chronicle)
  • Four House Republicans from Minnesota are asking Congress to block federal funding for three rail projects. (Trains)
  • The Nevada legislature sent a bill to Gov. Joe Lombardo setting up a task force to study passenger rail. (My News 4)
  • A Michigan lawmaker introduced a bill to raise transit's share of state transportation from just 7 percent to 25 percent. (Detroit News)
  • Denver is replacing bike lane flex posts with Zicla zippers that offer less protection. (Westword)
  • Jacksonville is installing dozens of rack to provide free public bike parking. (WOKV)
  • Not only is the Tucson streetcar free to ride this summer, but the city is offering discounts at businesses along the line. (Tucson Foodie)

Read More:

