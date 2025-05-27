Tuesday’s Headlines Unplugged

- Republican House members' tax bill could devastate electric vehicle sales by removing incentives and slapping a fee on EV registrations (Car and Driver). Even worse, the GOP won't even let states take action on climate change themselves. Senate Republicans passed a bill blocking California and 11 other states from requiring that all new vehicles sold in those states — making up 40 percent of the U.S. market — be electric by 2035. (NY Times)
- U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) has reintroduced a bill providing formula-based operations funding for transit agencies. (Otherwords)
- People over age 65 are at higher risk of being killed while walking, according to a new AARP study.
- Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi talked to The Verge about whether the app's new Routeshare program is simply reinventing the bus.
- New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority ignored U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy's fourth deadline to kill congestion pricing. (NY Post)
- Environmentalists are aghast at the Oregon legislature's transportation funding bill, which one called "Christmas for polluters." (BikePortland)
- Drivers have killed a cyclist and a pedestrian in separate crashes on Gravois Avenue in St. Louis over the past two months. But it's hard for the city to fix the road because the state maintains it. (St. Louis Magazine)
- A plan to make Miami's Rickenbacker Causeway safer involves building a viaduct for cars, with a multi-use path, a park and beaches underneath. (Miami Herald)
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a rideshare safety bill, at least in part because of Uber and Lyft's threats to leave the state. (Sun)
- Charleston Moves held a "ride of silence" to remember the cyclists and pedestrians drivers have hurt or killed. (ABC News 4)
- More charges are coming against a Boulder driver accused of killing a cyclist and dragging his bike for miles. (CBS News)
- An Arizona man was granted a jury trial on charges that he killed two cyclists and injured a dozen more while behind the wheel. (ABC 15)
- A Burlington resident who owns a Segway business wants to start a bikeshare to replace one that suddenly shut down. (Free Press)
- Crashes in Wales are down 19 percent since 2023, when the region lowered 30-miles-per-hour speed limits to 20. (BBC)
- Even though Sidewalk Labs pulled the plug on a high-tech neighborhood in Toronto five years ago, the questions it raised about data and privacy remain. (Governing)
Tuesday's Headlines Unplugged
Republicans in Washington, D.C. are doing their best to make sure everyone is forced to drive a gas-guzzling, pollution-spewing vehicle.
