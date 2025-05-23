Friday’s Headlines Transform and Roll Out

- The Brookings Institute makes the case that autonomous vehicles will be safer and reduce congestion. But there are likely to be some growing pains. Andrew Miller at Changing Lanes predicts that, as autonomous vehicles become more widespread, safety issues will get worse before they get better, because computers and humans won't know how to predict each others' actions.
- With U.S. population growth slowing, renovating existing spaces is looking like a more attractive alternative to sprawl (CleanTechnica). Such an extravagant use of resources may no longer be tenable in Australia, either (Architecture AU).
- Since cars were banned from Central Park, now the New York Times wants to foment a war between cyclists and pedestrians.
- Low-income Los Angeles residents who received a $150 monthly debit card for transportation costs reported that it was a relief for both their checkbooks and their mental health. Once the program ended, their stress returned. (KTLA)
- After the Biden administration put the kibosh on Amtrak taking over a high-speed rail project between Dallas and Houston, a hedge fund might be the last resort. (Fast Company)
- Chicago transit workers rallied Wednesday as their three agencies face a combined $770 million budget shortfall. (CBS News)
- Seattle residents who bike to work are much happier with their commutes than those who drive alone. (The Urbanist)
- Atlanta drivers killed two pedestrians in the past three months on Peachtree Street, where the city previously implemented safety improvements, then took them away when drivers complained. (AJC)
- Two-way service on a Valley Metro light rail line in Phoenix starts June 7. (ABC 15)
- The Kansas City streetcar is preparing for a surge in ridership during the 2026 World Cup. (KSHB)
- Cameras at one Richmond elementary school alone caught 7,000 speeding drivers in just six months. (Richmond Magazine)
- If only cities didn't have so many tall buildings, or people. (McSweeney's)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Transform and Roll Out
Will autonomous vehicles really make us safer? Maybe in the long run, but maybe not in the short run.
Talking Headways Podcast: When You Don’t Really Need an Ambulance
Let's talk about the realities of non-emergency medical transportation, long a quiet backwater of urban transport planning.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Open 24 Hours
Between an egg surcharge and now EV chargers, late-night diner chain Waffle House looks ready to thrown down with the Trump administration.
How A Single Transportation Emergency Can Keep Parents From Achieving Their College Dreams
Abigail Seldin of Scholarship America about the 3.8 million U.S. students who are earning degrees while raising families.
Republican Senators Press Attack on CA’s Clean Air Laws
Anyone hoping that Congressional Republican leaders would follow generations of precedent regarding the role of the non-partisan Senate Parliamentarian or the Government Accountability Office (GAO) had a very bad day yesterday.
Wednesday’s Headlines Have a System
The safe systems approach to street design, popular in Europe, could cut U.S. traffic deaths in half.
Does Transportation Advocacy Have a Place In the Wake of a Deadly Tornado?
Much of St. Louis is struggling in the wake of a deadly tornado. Amid such disasters, urbanism needs a pause and a rethink.