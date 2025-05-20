Tuesday’s Headlines Show Elections Have Consequences

- The U.S. DOT will award $1.5 billion in grants for new low- and no-emissions buses and bus facilities, but the criteria are quite different under Trump than the Biden administration. Equity and climate change are out; having lots of married people with babies are in. (Cities Today, Smart Cities Dive)
- Georgia Democrat Hank Johnson reintroduced a U.S. House bill to provide $80 billion in funding over four years for transit (Trains) that's backed by the Union of Concerned Scientists. Guess how likely it is to pass?
- U.S. transit ridership is back up to 85 percent of its pre-pandemic levels, although office occupancy is still only 52% (Metro Magazine). Despite ongoing challenges with tax bases and transit funding, reports of cities' deaths have been greatly exaggerated, as they're now growing at a fast pace. (Slate)
- Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter learned a political lesson when she crossed California labor unions by bashing high-speed rail. (Politico)
- New Jersey trains will start running again today after striking transit workers reached a tentative deal to return to work. (ABC News)
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order telling cities and counties that if they expect to continue receiving state transportation funds, they'd better comply with state laws meant to encourage affordable housing. (Colorado Public Radio)
- Without state funding, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is planning massive upfront cuts in an effort to stay sustainable with a reduced service level over the next decade. (Union Progress)
- The D.C. Metro wants to fully automate trains, but a regional sales to pay for it lacks political support. (Washington Post)
- Drivers hit more than 600 people who were biking or walking in Cleveland last year. (Spectrum News)
- Bus rapid transit in Madison, Wisconsin remains on track for 2028, assuming the Trump administration doesn't pull any shenanigans. (Cap Times)
- A public trolley inspired by Baltimore's 1950s streetcars is starting up downtown. (Banner)
- Flying motorcycles — what could go wrong? (Jalopnik)
Tuesday's Headlines Show Elections Have Consequences
"Woke" transit agencies need not apply for federal grants now that father of nine Sean Duffy is in charge.
