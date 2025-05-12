Monday’s Headlines Keep on Moving, Don’t Stop

- Bus service should almost be like those moving walkways at the airport — wherever you want to go, it goes; it's always available; and you can hop on and off as you please. (Fast Company)
- Just after the U.S. DOT awarded $3.2 billion in grants left over from the Biden administration (Smart Cities Dive), a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from tying transit and housing grants to criteria like eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs or complying with draconian immigration orders. (The Hill)
- ICYMI: Alexandra Lange's series for CityLab on designing cities for families won a Pulitzer Prize.
- With no more federal assistance likely forthcoming, the new head of California's high speed rail project has a plan to finish it by raising private capital. (The Urban Condition)
- The D.C. Metro is planning a massive expansion consisting mostly of new and faster bus routes rather than more expensive light rail. (Washington Post)
- Chicago made a horrible deal when it leased its parking meters to a group led by Morgan Stanley for $1.2 billion during the 2008 financial crisis. The meters have generated $2 billion for private investors already, with nearly 60 years to go. (NBC Chicago)
- The Portland city council approved a plan to spur sidewalk construction and maintenance in its neglected eastern and southwestern neighborhoods. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- A newly created San Antonio commission will advise the city DOT on Complete Streets and other safety issues. (Report)
- Indianapolis will spend $200 million on road work this year, including bike lanes, sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps, in addition to paving. (Fox 59)
- Nashville is ending its contract with bikeshare operator BCycle due to the loss of a federal grant. (WKRN)
- Charleston doesn't have a great bike network to begin with, but the city isn't even maintaining what it does have. (City Paper)
- Transit funding isn't just a big-city problem. Even small-town transit agencies in rural North Dakota are facing a death spiral.(Stateline)
- To celebrate Mother's Day, a CalBike writer paid tribute to riding around Sacramento with her mom while growing up in a car-free household.
- Chicago introduced a divine Divvy in honor of the Windy City-born Pope Leo XIV. (X)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Keep on Moving, Don’t Stop
What if you could hop on a bus the same way you stepped onto a sidewalk? Fast Company has the answer.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Opinion: What Was Amtrak Thinking With These Layoffs?
"These cuts have the potential to undermine billions of dollars’ worth of long-term recapitalization efforts, just to save millions in its operating budget," the president of the National Rail Passengers Association argues — and the public deserves answers.
Cyclist Launches Class Action Suit For Bogus NYPD Red Light Tickets
The NYPD keeps ignoring a law that allows cyclists to pass through a red light on the "Walk" sign. Now, someone is making a federal case about it.
Car Harms Monday: ‘Car Brain’ is the Demon Spawn of Car Dependency
Our policies, our budgets and our cultural narratives assume everyone can and does drive. That's car brain.
US DOT Says It’s ‘Getting America Building’ — But Leaves Transit and Safety In Limbo
The feds are finally giving out money again — but not everyone is getting their promised funds.