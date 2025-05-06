- Pedestrians hit by "supersized" SUVs are 44 percent more likely to die than those hit by a conventional car (The Standard). Fortunately, it seems we may be on the downhill slope of Peak Car Bloat, as consumers are now showing less interest in oversized trucks. It's mainly out of affordability rather than safety concerns, but still (Motor 1).
- As President Trump's tariffs drive up the cost of a vehicle by thousands of dollars, more people are likely to hop on a bus or train to save money. (CNN)
- Eight local governments, including King County, Washington (MyNorthwest), are suing the Trump administration for imposing anti-diversity, equity and inclusion conditions on transit and other federal grants (Courthouse News Service)
- Bloomberg's Big Take podcast focuses on the mass transit funding crisis.
- The U.S. House held hearings on the Highway Trust Fund. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Congressional Republicans plan to use oil and gas leases to generate revenue to pay for tax cuts. (Oil Price)
- Oregon Republicans want to cut more than $700 million in funding for transit, walking and biking. (BikePortland)
- Denverite got a look at the dozens of stations being installed along the Colfax Avenue bus rapid transit line.
- Philadelphia's foot traffic has rebounded since the pandemic at higher levels than anywhere but San Diego and Manhattan. (WHYY)
- One Minneapolis neighborhood had to fight for 40 years to get speed humps. (Streets.mn)
- Columbus, Ohio is installing flashing yellow left-turn yield signals at high-injury intersections. (Axios)
- Transport for London is spending almost $100 million to build bike lanes and lower speed limits on more than 200 streets. (GB News)
- National Geographic has a guide for exploring Paris by bike.
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Have Unintended Consequences
President Trump's tariffs are pushing people to buy smaller cars or forgo driving altogether in favor of transit.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Where Does ‘Motonormativity’ Come From — And Which Country Has It Worst?
A new study explores how "motonormativity" shows up in the US, UK, and (yes) even in the Netherlands — and where we should apply pressure if we want to change our unspoken attitudes about how we move.
Elon Musk Is Hiring the Same Lobbying Firms That Represent Your Transit Agency
Weak ethics laws allow dozens of lobbying firms to work for both Elon Musk's companies and the cities, transit agencies, and climate philanthropies he and DOGE are attacking — and some advocates think it's time for them to pick a side.
Monday’s Headlines Keep Us Divided
Physically divided — remember the Biden administration's efforts, insufficient as they were, to reconnect communities divided by Urban Renewal highways? Republicans are trying to get rid of all that.
U.S. DOT Sec. Duffy Cuts Vital Research Grants on Transportation Inequity, Deriding ‘Woke’
President Trump's war on equity continues.