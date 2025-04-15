Tuesday’s Headlines Ship Carbon Restrictions

- Many of the world's largest nations, though not the U.S., have agreed to limit carbon emissions from shipping, fining themselves $100 for every ton greenhouse gases above a certain level. (Associated Press)
- The Eno Center for Transportation covered a House committee hearing on transit funding.
- In a recent corporate report, Lyft calls itself a complement to, not competition for, transit service. (Cities Today)
- Online food delivery service DoorDash is bringing sidewalk robots to the U.S., starting with Chicago and Los Angeles. (Chain Store Age)
- Streetsblog LA editor Joseph Linton filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles alleging that excluding bike lanes from a Vermont Avenue bus lane project violates a 2024 referendum known as Measure HLA requiring the city to stop dragging its feet on implementing a 2015 mobility plan. (L.A. Times)
- A bill filed by Charlotte's only Republican state legislator would let a transportation sales tax referendum move forward without a cap on rail spending, allowing the Silver Line to move forward. (Observer)
- Philadelphia transit riders rallied to save SEPTA (WHYY) from drastic 20 percent service cuts and fare hikes in response to a projected $100 million budget deficit (Inquirer).
- A $4 million federal grant will allow Milwaukee's Bublr Bikes to add 500 new bikes and 800 docks to its bikeshare network. (OnMilwaukee)
- After a decade of fighting, dads in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood are finally getting bike lanes near an elementary school. (NBC DFW)
- The Seattle DOT is considering a 75 cent streetcar fare hike. (The Urbanist)
- Three out of four winners in Grand Junction, Colorado city council races were opposed to new downtown bike lanes. (Colorado Public Radio)
- A freeze on federal grant money has forced Ann Arbor to stop work on protected bike lanes and other safety projects. (MLive)
- A Viking drinking horn, Shrek ears and a taxidermied rabbit were among the odd items left behind on Ubers last year. (CBS News)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Ship Carbon Restrictions
The International Maritime Organization agreed to the first-ever global tax on carbon emissions. The U.S. is not participating, of course.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
How to Build a Better Sustainable Transportation Pilot
Pop-up projects and trial runs can build support for new street safety ideas and new alternatives to driving — or they can turn the public against a project before it even gets off the ground. A new study outlined how to avoid the most common pilot pitfalls.
Monday’s Headlines Can’t Afford Trump’s Tariffs
If you take a walk he'll tax your feet. Cause he's the taxman. Yeah, he's the taxman.
Free Buses Would Mean 12% Faster Rides And 20% More Riders: Study
Want faster buses? Make them free. The benefits will end up paying for themselves, says Charles Komanoff.
Are State ‘Victim Funds’ Adequately Compensating Crash Survivors and Their Loved Ones?
Crime Victims Compensation Funds across America are helping make the survivors of violent crime whole again. But too often, victims of traffic violence get left out.