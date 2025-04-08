Tuesday’s Headlines Are Duffy-nitely Worth Reading

- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy once again attacked congestion pricing and threatened to sic DOGE on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority during a visit to New York City. (New York Times, Streetsblog NYC)
- The Trump administration's DOT will not look favorably on grant applications for road safety projects that reduce the number of vehicle lanes. (Streetsblog USA)
- Mass Transit has suggestions for the next surface transportation authorization bill, like cutting red tape for transit projects and providing funding for training to address hiring problems at transit agencies.
- The driver who killed professional cyclist Magnus White while he was riding his bike on a Colorado roadside was convicted of reckless vehicular homicide, but could get off with just probation. (Velo)
- Seven pedestrians were hospitalized in Washington, D.C. when a car plowed onto a sidewalk. The driver has been charged with DUI and reckless driving. (Fox 5)
- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb approved a plan to build 50 miles of protected bike lanes in the next three years. (Plain Dealer)
- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker proposed cutting $4 million from a program that offers city employees free transit passes. (WHYY)
- The Kansas City Transportation Authority will reinstate fares and cut service under a funding deal the city council reached that will avert even more drastic cuts. (KCUR)
- Iowa City may extend a fare-free pilot project that led to record bus ridership. (Daily Iowan)
- Oregon's $1.9 billion transportation funding plan will raise the gas tax, taxes on bikes, registration fees and sales taxes on cars and payroll taxes on workers, as well as enact a road-usage charge for electric vehicles. (Capital Insider)
- Pandemic-era service cuts and maintenance-related light rail slowdowns are keeping commuters away from Denver's transit system. (Westword)
- Houston cyclists held a funeral for the Austin Street bike lane, recently killed by Mayor John Whitmire. (KHOU)
- People really believed a tool website's April Fool's prank about Home Depot charging for parking. (Fast Company)
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Duffy-nitely Worth Reading
Dad jokes aside, the transportation secretary pulled a political stunt by riding the New York City subway with embattled Mayor Eric Adams.
