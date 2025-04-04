- The Trump administration is challenging climate-friendly transportation programs in blue states, like California high-speed rail, congestion pricing in New York City and federal funding for transit in New York and Washington, D.C. (Grist)
- The New York Times profiled delivery drivers who lost their livelihood when the app deactivated their account for no apparent reason.
- Commuter rail in Northern Virginia similar to Maryland's Purple Line would help fix Beltway congestion. (Greater Greater Washington)
- A new online Vision Zero tool allows Indianapolis residents to report everything from broken sidewalks to dangerous drivers. (Mirror Indy)
- Louisville is developing its first speed management plan as part of its Vision Zero program. (WDRB)
- In an effort to bring down housing costs, a Montana bill would limit the amount of parking cities can require in new developments. (Free Press)
- Houston Mayor John Whitmire wants to remove a crosswalk in a location where drivers previously killed two pedestrians. (Chron)
- Oregon rolled out a voluntary vehicle-miles-driven fee program in 2015, but very few drivers signed up. Now, one lawmaker wants to force electric vehicle owners to participate because they don't pay gas taxes. (Willamette Week)
- Minnesota Republicans want to cancel the Northern Lights Express rail line between Duluth and the Twin Cities. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- A grant that paid to make bus fares free in Richmond is about to run out. (Virginia Mercury)
- Austin NIMBYs are trying to stop two mixed-use developments on transit station parking lots. (Monitor)
- San Antonio is offering 244 $1,000 e-bike vouchers. (News4SA)
- When officials in Graz, Austria canceled plans for a bike lane, residents made it themselves. (The Cooldown)
- A transportation engineering professor gives a tour of pedestrian-friendly Zurich. (YouTube)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Hit the Brakes
New administrations often reverse policies, but rarely do they go after money already allocated like the Trump administration is doing, Grist reports.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: Get Thee To Ghent
The Belgian city banned cars from its inner core in 2017 — and it's working!
US DOT Doesn’t Want to Fund Road Diets Anymore
One of America's largest road safety programs will look "unfavorably" on applications that reduce lane capacity for vehicles – even in urban areas where there's nowhere else to build bike lanes, sidewalk extension, and other sorely-needed infrastructure.
Talking Headways Podcast: Planning Connections in Panther City
Fort Worth's Kelly Porter on the city's city’s history, incredible growth and Texas high-speed rail.
Thursday’s Headlines Ask for Privacy
Under the Elon Musk administration, private investment might be the only way forward for intercity rail, but it's not as if such ventures have it easy.