Thursday’s Headlines Flip the Script

Conservatives should be applauding congestion pricing, but they're not. In response, progressives should make the argument about the free market and property rights ( City Lab ). In fact, Better Cities thinks congestion pricing's utter success is the reason why the Trump administration continues to oppose it. Meanwhile, the New York Times believes congestion pricing is still under threat because Gov. Kathy Hochul, having finally realized it's popular, is now using her strong position to demand more federal transit funding ( CBS News ).